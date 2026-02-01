10 Frozen Copycats Of Your Favorite Chain Restaurant Appetizers To Get On Your Next Grocery Trip

For a lot of chain restaurants, the appetizers are the real draw. Take Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits, which have somewhat of a cult-like following, or Outback Steakhouse's iconic Bloomin' Onion. Those are the dishes that kick many a meal off on a high note, and they're usually the ones that disappear the fastest. Some are so good that people don't mind traveling or paying delivery fees to get them. But what if we told you that you can recreate that same appetizer experience at home, no reservation required?

Take a walk through your grocery store's frozen aisle and there's a good chance you'll find several products that look like and taste just like popular chain restaurant appetizers. Many food manufacturers actually chase restaurant flavors on purpose because they know those items will be a hit with shoppers. More often than not, those restaurant copycats offer better value than what you find in the actual restaurant, and they're certainly more convenient.

With that in mind, we dug through online forums and social media platforms to find frozen foods that shoppers consistently compare to popular chain restaurant appetizers. The items below, all from major grocery chains, have earned repeated praise for tasting similar to the originals, or at least close enough to make a restaurant trip unnecessary. According to countless shoppers, these frozen foods will give you real-deal restaurant flavors straight from your oven or air fryer.