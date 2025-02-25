6 Costco Frozen Breakfast Items, Ranked Worst To Best
Want breakfast in a flash? Turn to these Costco frozen options to make sure you always have something on hand. The warehouse retailer carries everything from pre-made sandwiches to super smoothie packs that you can blend up in just minutes. There's a good mix of breakfast items for those who want to get plenty of nutrition as well as those looking to indulge in a giant plate of waffles. If you're lucky enough to snag one of these at a free sample station, you can try it for yourself. If you don't see it as a sample, you can rely on our review to determine which Costco breakfast items you should be putting in your cart.
We tried a selection of top sellers that you can find in the freezer section and made a list of our favorites. We considered flavor and texture, of course, but we also looked at which options made the most sense to buy in bulk. You can find most of them (or something very similar) at other grocery stores. Only the best of the best warranted buying in bulk and dedicating precious freezer space. Even though all of the Costco breakfast items were good, our top choices were ones that we'd make a special trip to get, taking advantage of both the bulk size and the warehouse pricing to get a breakfast we'll eat often.
6. Kellogg's Eggo waffles
With 72 waffles in the Eggo homestyle waffle package, this is a good Costco option for a quick breakfast. It's one of the best budget-friendly breakfasts in the freezer section. The entire pack costs around $13, coming out to less than 20 cents per waffle. Pop a couple in the toaster or oven to get a hot, tasty breakfast in just a few minutes. Extras like syrup and butter aren't included, but you can stock up on those at Costco as well.
Given that Costco is a bulk-purchase warehouse store, it's not surprising that this item comes in a large box and takes up a lot of room in the freezer. If you only enjoy waffles occasionally, it might make more sense to stick with a smaller option from another grocery store. They come in portioned packs of 12, which can be resealed to keep them fresh. Splitting this purchase with a waffle-loving friend might make work out better, but for most families, it can be hard to find enough freezer space to store this many waffles.
5. Jimmy Dean Delights, turkey sausage, egg white & cheese English muffin
If you're looking to maximize nutrition at breakfast but still want something hearty, the Jimmy Dean Delights are a good choice. Each sandwich is just 260 calories and has 16 grams of protein. Other breakfast sandwiches are around 400 calories, making these a leaner option. They're made with turkey sausage, cage free egg whites, and a slice of cheese.
These come on whole grain English muffins, which we didn't enjoy as much as croissants, our favorite type of breakfast sandwich bread. You only need to put them in the microwave for around a minute and a half for them to get nice and hot — any longer and the English muffin gets too dry and hard to chew. They come individually wrapped so you can make just as many as you need and keep the rest safe from freezer burn. We recommend taking the sandwiches out of the box to store them a bit easier in your freezer. They stack pretty well and can be kept in smaller spaces.
Overall, we liked these but probably wouldn't pick them over one of the other breakfast sandwiches from Costco. Unless you are really strict about your calories or want to sub turkey sausage for the traditional beef sausage, splurge on the other sandwiches.
4. Jimmy Dean croissant, sausage, egg & cheese
The Jimmy Dean croissant sandwiches were the go-to breakfast sandwich in our house until they were ousted by another, which happens to be our new top Costco selection. They are made with traditional croissants, which are buttery and flaky, plus cage-free eggs and sausage. Each box comes with 12 sandwiches for around $18, which is considerably cheaper than a similar breakfast at a fast food spot. You can get the same sandwiches in smaller boxes at other grocery stores and many store brands have similar options that are even cheaper. You're not going to save a ton by buying these in bulk, but it can be more convenient if you eat them often.
Like the leaner Jimmy Deans Delights, they come individually wrapped. Each one has 13 grams of protein and needs less than two minutes to heat in the microwave. Don't put them in too long or the croissant gets hard, especially where it tapers at the front of the sandwich. These were a solid choice and one that we'd get again, although we'll probably stick to buying them at our regular grocery store unless we're already at Costco.
3. Garden Lites vegetarian spinach & egg white frittata
The Garden Lite Veggies Made Great spinach and egg white frittata bites are perfect for breakfast because they combine protein from egg whites with plenty of veggies. They're packed full of nutrient-dense ingredients, making them a fantastic way to start your day. Pop two in the microwave to get 10 grams of protein, plus vitamins from spinach, tomatoes, onion, and red pepper.
They're gluten-free but not dairy-free, since there's a generous sprinkling of mozzarella within the mixture. This helps add a bit of salty flavor to the bites, and they're especially delicious when you make them in the air fryer or oven. Try the Ninja 4-Quart 4-in-1 Air Fryer or another recommended air fryer for a compact appliance that will get these bites hot and ready to eat. The microwave is fastest for a quick breakfast bite, but don't expect the same crispy exterior texture that you'd get from other cooking methods.
The bites come individually wrapped, so you only need to pull out what you need. If you're short on freezer space, turn the box sideways and slide it into one of the narrower slots. The bites will say intact and you can pull out one or two at a time. We ended up working these into our meal rotation for breakfast, for a nutritious lunch, and as a side at dinner. They're very versatile and tasty, earning them a spot toward the top of our list.
2. Clovis Farms organic super smoothie
The Clovis Farms smoothie packs are a new addition to our breakfast lineup, but from the first day we made them, they became the most-asked-for item from every member of the family. The bag has six individual bags, each packed with blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, banana, kale, and spinach, all organic. We put them in a single-serve blender with some milk and had thick, tasty smoothies within five minutes. If you have a high-power blender, such as the Ninja professional compact blender, you'll be able to enjoy your smoothie even faster. They have a strong berry taste, particularly from the raspberries, which surprised us given that they include bananas and greens. Even our youngest kids, who aren't big fans of vegetables, asked for second helpings.
We recommend adding more liquid, either milk or juice, than you might expect to get the smoothest results. If you want to bump up the protein, incorporate a scoop of plain or flavored high-protein yogurt as well. When we made these for breakfast, we were full of energy all the way to lunch. The only downside is that they require a little bit cleanup than some of the other breakfast choices on our list. However, they still earned the number two spot and a permanent place in our breakfast rotation at home.
1. Kirkland Signature breakfast sandwich
We like breakfast sandwiches in the morning for their convenience and great taste, which is why so many appear on this list. However, the Kirkland Signature version surpasses even the pricier name brands both in taste and size, earning them the top spot on our breakfast menu.
You'll get to enjoy generous helpings of bacon, egg, and cheese on buttery soft croissants. There's a lot of bacon on each sandwich, but it's the airy croissants that really made these stand out. They come in a spiral shape, which helps the sandwich stay together a bit better than traditional croissant styles.
All of the ingredients are stacked nicely, but not frozen together, allowing you to remove or add extras as needed. We generally recommend enjoying them as they come, but if you have picky kids, the ability to alter even basic sandwiches is key.
Each sandwich is individually wrapped and only requires one quick minute in the microwave to get piping hot. This might not sound like a big difference compared to the slightly-longer heating times of other sandwiches, but when you're in a hurry in the morning and making breakfast for an entire family, this faster cooking time definitely helps out.
Methodology
We've tried most of the breakfast items offered at Costco — either purchasing the bulk package from the warehouse store or a smaller version at another store — but there were still some shake-ups when we sampled them all side-by-side. Convenience was a big factor, both in storage and in preparation. Even some options that worked well for us took up so much freezer space that it made it hard to store anything else. Making breakfast on a busy weekday morning for an entire family is no easy feat, so any options that made this process smoother worked for our lifestyle.
We also looked at nutrition information, making note of which items kept up full and gave us energy for the day. We were happy to see options in the Costco freezer case with fruits and vegetables, as well as organic ingredients, giving options to those looking for a healthier alternative to heavy breakfasts. We were also happy to discover that they tasted amazing.
Finally, we had to pay attention to how they actually tasted. The ones that were the most delicious had us hopping out of bed, eager to enjoy a tasty breakfast, which makes even the most hectic morning a little bit better.