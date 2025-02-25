6 Costco Frozen Breakfast Items, Ranked Worst To Best

Want breakfast in a flash? Turn to these Costco frozen options to make sure you always have something on hand. The warehouse retailer carries everything from pre-made sandwiches to super smoothie packs that you can blend up in just minutes. There's a good mix of breakfast items for those who want to get plenty of nutrition as well as those looking to indulge in a giant plate of waffles. If you're lucky enough to snag one of these at a free sample station, you can try it for yourself. If you don't see it as a sample, you can rely on our review to determine which Costco breakfast items you should be putting in your cart.

We tried a selection of top sellers that you can find in the freezer section and made a list of our favorites. We considered flavor and texture, of course, but we also looked at which options made the most sense to buy in bulk. You can find most of them (or something very similar) at other grocery stores. Only the best of the best warranted buying in bulk and dedicating precious freezer space. Even though all of the Costco breakfast items were good, our top choices were ones that we'd make a special trip to get, taking advantage of both the bulk size and the warehouse pricing to get a breakfast we'll eat often.