What Makes Michigan's Detroit-Style Pizza Unique?

Pizza is one of those foods that pretty much everyone loves. It seems almost impossible to dislike pillowy crust draped in zesty sauce, cheese, and an array of savory toppings. In fact, pizza is so popular that many cities in the United States have developed their own iconic ways to make it.

There is, of course, the famous foldable New York-style pizza beloved by Anthony Bourdain that constantly rivals the indulgent Chicago deep-dish. However, Michigan's Detroit-style version may just be the most delicious pizza you've never heard of. It starts with a chewy, twice-stretched deep dish crust layered into a lightly greased square pan. The crust is then covered from edge-to-edge in cubed Wisconsin brick cheese before everything is smothered with aromatic, garlicky tomato sauce.

The most important factor here is the way the crust and cheese interact. Wisconsin brick cheese is an earthy, nutty cheese that melts beautifully, developing a buttery flavor. Brick cheese also contains less moisture than traditional mozzarella, which can make pizza soggy if handled incorrectly. Since the cheese is distributed right to the edge of the dough, fats released during baking drip down between the metal pan and the outside of the pizza dough. This creates a crispy, golden-brown crust that tastes almost deep-fried, with a savory border of perfectly burned cheese around the upper edge.