6 Frozen Costco Meals Under $10 Per Serving To Grab For An Affordable Dinner
If you've ever wandered the aisles of Costco staring at the frozen section, you know it can be overwhelming (and I promise, you're not alone). But it's also a goldmine for affordable and hassle-free dinners. With costs rising and whatever's going on with tariffs at any given moment, budgeting carefully is more important than ever. I've tried my share of Costco frozen meals, and I wanted to figure out which ones offer great taste as well as great value ... say, under $10.
Think of this as your guide to affordable, crowd-pleasing freezer meals that help make weeknights a little simpler without putting you into debt. We focused on lunch and dinner meals specifically, although Costco also has great frozen breakfast options and appetizers, as well.
Now, keep in mind, Costco is a bulk retailer. The sticker prices on the items are going to be over $10, but when you break it down, each individual serving or unit is under that mark, many by several dollars. That makes these meals easy wins for your wallet without skipping on flavor. From hearty pasta dishes to protein-packed entrees and even international favorites, there's something for every craving.
1. Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice
If you're looking for a go-to frozen meal that's as quick as it is satisfying, check out the Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice. I found this to be surprisingly flavorful for a microwave meal; the rice comes out fluffy, the sauce is savory and distinctly Japanese-inspired, and the mix of carrots, edamame, corn, and peppers adds color and texture that a lot of frozen rice dishes lack.
Now, some reviewers are mixed on the taste and texture, saying that the chicken could be more flavorful. However, I didn't mind it too much and appreciate that it's a full-macro meal rather than just reheated rice. It's relatively low in sugar (for a frozen meal) and high in protein, making it a healthier pick than many freezer-aisle items. Note that it is somewhat high in sodium, so if you're watching that — I'm a low blood sugar girl, so I'm not — it might be a skip.
One of the best things about this option is the value. At my store, these are about $17 for a six-pack, working out to less than $3 per box. Considering that it only takes a few minutes to cook, the price makes it an even better pick for lunches, weeknight dinners, or whenever you need an easy and convenient meal. Overall, it's a solid, satisfying option that's hard to beat on taste at a low price point.
2. Authentic Motor City Pizza Co Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza
I've always been kind of wary when it comes to frozen pizzas — they can easily turn into flavorless disappointments with soggy or cardboard-y crust. But the Authentic Motor City Pizza Co. Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza, specifically the double-pepperoni version Costco carries, is definitely a winner. The thick, square crust crisps up nicely in the oven thanks to the included baking tray, providing that signature Detroit-style edge-to-edge caramelization that's hard to pull off with most frozen pizzas.
What impressed me most was how well the crust and toppings hold up together, making it easily the best frozen pizza you can find at Costco. The crust has a crispy exterior and a soft, chewy interior — exactly what you want from deep-dish style — and the combination of sliced and diced pepperoni means there's bold flavor in every bite. I also appreciated that the sauce isn't overly sweet, and that the mozzarella melts beautifully.
My local Costco sells these for about $14.50 for a two-pack, breaking down to less than $8 a pizza. It's honestly kind of a steal for something that feels more like takeout than a typical frozen pizza. This one definitely deserves a spot in the freezer for when you want a satisfying, fuss-free dinner.
3. Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna
If you're looking for the perfect frozen lasagna for those nights when you just don't feel like cooking, Costco's version needs a spot in your cart. Unlike many lackluster versions, the Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna actually delivers on what you want from this classic dish: hearty layers of pasta, rich tomato sauce, creamy cheese, and a hefty serving of sausage and beef that makes it feel like a real meal instead of just reheated noodles. It's pretty dang close to what you can make at home, and at a price that rivals homemade.
Costco sells these in a two-pack for about $20. That's right up against our budget of $10 per meal, but this thing comes with six heaping servings. Each tray can serve several people, or you can stretch it out over multiple meals if you like. That makes it worth keeping on hand for the nights you "just can't" with dinner.
In fairness, there are a few folks out there who don't love it. While some commenters on Reddit call it the "best frozen lasagna out there" and say "I think it's amazing, honestly," there are also a few who find the sauce too sweet or the meal a bit greasy. Regardless, even these critics say that it's a pretty good dinner solution if you want comfort food without the fuss. Personally, I find it easy, filling, and cheesy in all the right ways. Obviously, it's not gourmet, but it's perfect for those times when things are hectic, and you just need a simple dinner.
4. Sandwich Bros Chicken Melts Pita Snack Sandwiches
Okay, full disclosure: these Sandwich Bros Chicken Melts Pita Snack Sandwiches are more my husband's go-to rather than mine, but after seeing how often he reaches for them for a work lunch, I totally see the appeal. They're essentially tiny pizza pocket chicken sandwiches with a breaded chicken patty and melty cheese tucked inside. And at about $14 for a 15-pack at Costco, or less than $1 per sandwich, they're a super affordable lunch or snack.
Aside from the price, one of the best things about these is the convenience factor. The sandwiches are individually wrapped and take about a minute to microwave, making them ideal for stuffing in a lunch bag or stashing in the office freezer. Reviewers online like them too, with one Redditor joking (maybe), "I ate about half a box of those one night." Some prefer to jazz them up with veggies like spinach and tomatoes or with hot sauce. These pita sandwiches fill a niche between a snack and a light meal, and when you need something quick, portable, and satisfying, they definitely hit the mark.
5. Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pies
As someone who grew up in the Midwest, I had no idea that Marie Callender's was a chain of restaurants; I just knew it as a frozen food brand. While there are several chain restaurants that have their own frozen entree lines, Marie Callender's may be the most well-known, especially for the frozen pot pies and dessert pies. At Costco, you can get Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pies at about $15 for an eight-count, or less than $2 a piece.
Are they the absolute best pot pies out there? Please, they're not even the best at Costco (I'm partial to their take-and-bakes). But they aren't bad either. They're a great option for a quick, cozy, comfort meal. The individual pies are easy to heat right from frozen, the crust can be flaky when baked or even microwaved right, and the combo of chicken and veggies in that creamy sauce perfectly hits that comfort-food spot.
While there are certainly people who look down their noses at these pies, there are also plenty of folks who agree with me. "Best frozen pot pie for taste and value," declares one Redditor, and as far as value goes, I definitely agree. For me, these pies are a practical go-to when you want something warm, familiar, and most of all, low-cost and low-energy.
6. Crazy Cuizine Mandarin Orange Chicken
If you're craving a takeout-style dinner but want to skip the delivery fee, Costco's Crazy Cuizine Mandarin Orange Chicken may be just what you're looking for. At about $19 per 66-ounce package, the value alone makes it a great choice, especially considering what you get with typical take-out portions.
Orange chicken can sometimes lean too sugary for me, but this orange chicken has a relatively balanced sweet-and-sour flavor without being cloyingly sweet. While the package offers several cooking method options, I recommend using the air fryer — cooked this way, the pieces crisp up nicely, creating a satisfying crunch from the breading while keeping the meat tender on the inside. If you want to dress them up a little, folks on Reddit recommend mixing with broccoli and rice or adding things like bell peppers, onion, ginger, soy sauce, and garlic.
Sure, it's not exactly what you'd get at Panda Express, but it's one of the better frozen orange chicken options you can stock. Cooked right, it makes a great snack, or a perfect mix-in or side to complete a satisfying weeknight meal.
Methodology
I'm a big fan of keeping a stash of frozen meals in my chest freezer, because no matter how hard I meal plan, inevitably there's at least one day every few weeks when my best laid plans go awry, and I'm stuck trying to come up with something tasty at short notice. So, when I finally got a Costco membership, I went a little hard, grabbing lots of different frozen items and trying them out. To curate this list, I looked back on my past experiences with Costco's freezer aisle and used that to compare products that are less than $10 per unit or serving.