6 Frozen Costco Meals Under $10 Per Serving To Grab For An Affordable Dinner

If you've ever wandered the aisles of Costco staring at the frozen section, you know it can be overwhelming (and I promise, you're not alone). But it's also a goldmine for affordable and hassle-free dinners. With costs rising and whatever's going on with tariffs at any given moment, budgeting carefully is more important than ever. I've tried my share of Costco frozen meals, and I wanted to figure out which ones offer great taste as well as great value ... say, under $10.

Think of this as your guide to affordable, crowd-pleasing freezer meals that help make weeknights a little simpler without putting you into debt. We focused on lunch and dinner meals specifically, although Costco also has great frozen breakfast options and appetizers, as well.

Now, keep in mind, Costco is a bulk retailer. The sticker prices on the items are going to be over $10, but when you break it down, each individual serving or unit is under that mark, many by several dollars. That makes these meals easy wins for your wallet without skipping on flavor. From hearty pasta dishes to protein-packed entrees and even international favorites, there's something for every craving.