14 Costco Prepared Frozen Seafood Items, Ranked Worst To Best

The convenience of Costco's frozen aisle cannot be beat, and it's especially true when it comes to prepared frozen seafood. To make it even easier for you to invest your hard-earned money well, we've sampled 14 of the most popular Costco prepared frozen seafood items and ranked them from worst to best.

If you want fish, or even a poke bowl, that is already seasoned and comes with instructions no one could possibly mess up, then you need to run, not walk, to Costco's frozen section. As a long-time Costco shopper and recipe developer for my blog At the Immigrant's Table, I've come to know this section like the back of my hand. It's just so much easier to develop a smoked salmon quiche recipe when you have just the right product, at a good price, and with extra to spare.

So if you've ever found yourself standing in front of the dozens of products in Costco's freezers, we're here to make sense of the madness. Using taste testers and online reviews, this is our ultimate ranking from worst to best of the 14 most popular Costco prepared frozen seafood items.