10 Aldi Grocery Store Items That First-Time Shoppers Shouldn't Skip

I don't consider myself to be a super-fan of many things. But there is one topic that I am not afraid to talk someone's unsuspecting ear off about: Aldi. It's the only store I shop at, and while the prices are partly the reason, it's more so because it contains so many excellent finds. Every trip to Aldi feels like a game; I'll wander through the aisles in search of something that piques my interest, buy it, and play the "hot or not" game after I sample it. As you'd expect, I've found tons of Aldi products that aren't really that good (good thing its return policy is top-notch), but more often than not, I've discovered items that exceed my expectations and then some.

If you don't consider yourself to be an Aldi insider, or are just looking for recommendations from a self-proclaimed Aldi super-fan, you've come to the right place. I've assembled a list of some of my personal favorite Aldi products that no shopper should skip. My goal in assembling it was to look beyond the price; we know the grocer prides itself on offering products cheaper than other stores, but I wanted to focus more on tasty, brand-name-comparable, and useful staples that any shopper would be better off having in their kitchen. Of course, this list is by no means exhaustive, so you may need to do some grocery roulette of your own to discover even more of its hidden treasures.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.