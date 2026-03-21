10 Aldi Grocery Store Items That First-Time Shoppers Shouldn't Skip
I don't consider myself to be a super-fan of many things. But there is one topic that I am not afraid to talk someone's unsuspecting ear off about: Aldi. It's the only store I shop at, and while the prices are partly the reason, it's more so because it contains so many excellent finds. Every trip to Aldi feels like a game; I'll wander through the aisles in search of something that piques my interest, buy it, and play the "hot or not" game after I sample it. As you'd expect, I've found tons of Aldi products that aren't really that good (good thing its return policy is top-notch), but more often than not, I've discovered items that exceed my expectations and then some.
If you don't consider yourself to be an Aldi insider, or are just looking for recommendations from a self-proclaimed Aldi super-fan, you've come to the right place. I've assembled a list of some of my personal favorite Aldi products that no shopper should skip. My goal in assembling it was to look beyond the price; we know the grocer prides itself on offering products cheaper than other stores, but I wanted to focus more on tasty, brand-name-comparable, and useful staples that any shopper would be better off having in their kitchen. Of course, this list is by no means exhaustive, so you may need to do some grocery roulette of your own to discover even more of its hidden treasures.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
1. Never Any! Chicken Sausages
I'll tell you right off the bat that I'm not a processed meat girl. The thought of eating cold, wet deli meat kind of freaks me out, and a hot dog is my version of a nightmare. But these Aldi's Never Any! Chicken Sausages are like an invisible string: I just keep coming back to them. When I first saw them, they were tucked into the back of the refrigerated section, and like so many Aldi foods, they're like one of the store's best-kept secrets.
These Never Any! branded chicken sausages come in two different flavors: feta and spinach and Italian-style. I should note that Aldi also sells chicken with apple sausages, but I have yet to find a use for them, so I cannot comment on their flavor or quality. That said, both the feta and Italian-style sausages have become a mainstay of my meal prep over the past few months, and I've found their utility to be leaps and bounds above any other sort of sausage — chicken or otherwise — I've ever purchased.
The quality of both the feta and spinach and the Italian sausages is exceptional, bar none. I like to cook them in a cast-iron skillet with a bit of oil. The casings brown beautifully while the insides remain tender, soft, and deeply flavorful. They can be used in rice bowls and pasta dishes, and as hot dog alternatives — though I like to shamelessly eat them straight from the pan. While the package may look unassuming, this is one item that you shouldn't skip on your next Aldi trip.
2. Benton's Peanut Butter Créme Filled Cookies
I tend to avoid grocery store cookies as a whole because their quality never seems to measure up to what I would get at a bakery or make myself. However, after trying the Benton's Peanut Butter Créme Filled Cookies, I consider myself a reformed woman — and someone who is more willing to give Aldi's cookies a chance.
If you've ever had the pleasure of eating Nutter Butters, you will fall head over heels for these generic-branded cookies, which encase a layer of peanut butter créme between two buttery, sweet cookies. This is one example of a product that defies the "generic is low quality" assumption. If I tried these cookies back-to-back with the more expensive Nutter Butters, I guarantee you that I couldn't tell the difference between them. The peanut butter flavor feels fresh in these cookies, which, at least in my experience, is not something you get often from store-bought cookies that have been sitting on the shelf for who-knows-how-long. While they are sweet (they are cookies, after all) they are by no means cloying and would easily appease someone who likes a little savory with their sweet. If you're looking to satisfy your cookie cravings — or need a cookie to turn into a delicious crumb crust for a homemade peanut butter pie recipe — you'll want to add a pack of these cookies to your cart.
3. Baker's Corner Chewy Fudge Brownie Mix
I'm a prolific home baker, so I treat every boxed brownie mix with suspicion until it's proven good. I don't have time for sub-par brownie mixes, which is why I was surprised that, when I baked up 13 boxed brownie mixes for a Chowhound tasting that Aldi's Baker's Corner chewy fudge brownie mix came out nearly flawless. It outperformed the big brands like Duncan Hines and Betty Crocker and still rang up significantly cheaper than almost every single brand that I sampled. I will say that, the first time I baked them, I noticed that they had a slightly raw flavor. But in subsequent batches, I can confirm that they just need a couple more minutes in the oven than the recommended baking time.
If you're a cakey brownie person, you're going to want to look elsewhere, as this brownie mix bakes up almost molasses-like. It's dense, fudgy, and sticks to your ribs (and fingers, and the pan you bake them in). Not only do the interiors of these brownies consistently meet my quality standards, but the crackle on top clearly distinguishes them as brownies rather than just dressed-up chocolate cake. Whether you consider yourself to be an expert home baker or prefer to leave the dry mix up to the professionals, definitely don't skip this Aldi find. Plus, you can shop at Aldi for the ingredients you need to prepare it — eggs and oil — at an affordable price.
4. L'Oven Fresh Hawaiian Rolls
Now now, I'm not going to trash-talk King's Hawaiian — arguably the grandfather of Hawaiian sweet rolls — I'm just going to say that if you are looking for a more affordable option that's just as good, you might want to pay your local Aldi a visit. The L'Oven Fresh Hawaiian sweet rolls are an absolute triumph and one of the items on this list that just hits every single time. I love that these rolls are just sweet enough to distinguish them from plain rolls but still neutral enough to be used in a whole host of recipes.
Another big selling point of this Aldi bread is its cost. The beloved dupe costs about half as much as name-brand King's Hawaiian and boasts a very similar flavor. It's all the sweet, pineappley, plush flavor that you love, just in a more budget-friendly package. For reference, at the time of writing, a 12-pack of the Aldi rolls cost $2.15 at my local store, while my Walmart carried a 12-pack of King's Hawaiian for $4.72. With all that extra dough (pun intended), you can stock up on the ingredients that you need to upgrade and reuse these rolls. From sliders and French toast and bread pudding to mini apple "pies" and a fun rendition of homemade donuts, there are endless possibilities for using this plush and slightly sweet Aldi bread.
5. Sundae Shoppe Mochi Ice Cream
The Sundae Shoppe frozen mochi is one of my favorite Aldi freezer aisle finds under $5. However, the truth is that I would still love these mochi even if they cost more than that. The flavor selection here is limited to three varieties: strawberry, mango, and cookies and cream. However, the fact that such a small grocer offers any mochi at all is pretty impressive. Like most people, I assumed Aldi just carried basic ice creams (which it does), but these mochi were a surprise. They're elevated, sophisticated, and a great way to satisfy a sweet treat craving without downing a whole pint. One mochi is done in virtually three bites, but those bites are perfectly sweet, creamy, and all that you could ever want from good ice cream — just with a chewy rice dough layer wrapped around it.
The cookies-and-cream flavor, in particular, is a mainstay in my freezer for several reasons. Not only is it more affordable than premium My/Mochi, but both the ice cream and the rice dough layer are perfectly soft and squishy. I'd recommend leaving them in the freezer for a little while before eating to soften them. It's an excellent introduction to mochi for folks who haven't tried it before, and the price point makes it even more accessible.
6. Specially Selected Naan
For being a relatively small grocer, Aldi offers an impressive number of breads across all categories. Whether you're craving a loaf to make sandwiches with or are looking for something to rip up and fold into a bread pudding, it has you covered. However, you can't let yourself get distracted by the sea of options, as there is one bread in particular that stands tall (err ... flat, technically) above the rest: the Specially Selected naan.
In short, I couldn't believe how good this Aldi bread was when I first tried it, and I really wished that I had learned about it earlier, because it would have saved me all the money I spent on takeout naan. This naan comes in both mini and full-sized, and I can't really tell which one I like more. Oh, and to make matters worse (read: better), you also have to pick between the garlic- and classic-flavored ones. Take my advice here and add all of the options to your cart, as you're going to want to experiment with each and every one.
The Specially Selected naan is always fresh, no matter the time or day I've purchased it. The flavor is ghee-like and slightly tangy, which sets it apart from other breads. It's also a standout among naans; the char flavor is authentic, and the blisters make it both look and taste like it just came out of an Indian takeout joint. Don't discount it just because it doesn't carry a brand-name.
7. Park Street Deli Dill Dip
When my beloved garlic feta dip was discontinued, I was distraught — like, staring into the refrigerator aisle abyss, wondering why I hadn't bought more containers when I had the chance. However, it may have been a blessing in disguise, as the discontinuation led to the discovery of another one of my all-time favorite Aldi dips: the Park Street Deli Dill Dip.
When I first purchased this dill dip, I probably had the same question as other shoppers: How could dill suspended in sour cream still taste fresh and, well, dilly? But make no mistake, this dill doesn't sacrifice its flavor in the slightest. It's rich (as you would expect from a sour cream-based dip), but that beautiful dill flavor acts as the perfect counterbalance to the heaviness. There's also mayo and eggs in it, but you can't taste either of these components at all. It's just fresh dill and rich sour cream — so simple yet so good. I love to spread it on crackers (Aldi has perfectly salty woven wheat crackers that I like eating with it), or use it as a replacement for cream cheese on a lox bagel. Even if dill isn't your favorite flavor (or even if it is), I'm sure that this dip will have a soft spot in your heart as it did in mine.
8. Countryside Creamery Irish Butter
I'm starting to think that the Venn diagram between pastry aficionados and butter snobs is a circle. And it kind of has to be, as the fat content of the type of butter that you use for baking can impact the final result. If you're after a richly hued and flavorful fat in your favorite recipes, this Countryside Creamery pure Irish butter is a must-add to your cart.
Although I had (past-tense, as you can probably assume) a devout allegiance to Kerrygold Irish butter, I couldn't go back to it after discovering this Aldi dupe. For one, the price is a big sell: Kerrygold's is $4.48 at my local Walmart, while Aldi's is $4.39. While this price might seem like a trivial difference, if you're baking in mass quantities as I do, you'll save a fair amount of money in the long run by buying the Aldi dupe.
The quality of these products is identical; Aldi's butter is rich, a touch more yellow than classic American butter, and cuts more easily from the block than standard sweet cream butter. One of my favorite things about it is that it actually flavors the food you're adding it to. You can pick out the rich butter flavor when it's swiped onto a piece of bread, added to pie crust, or used as a garnish for pancakes (my favorite way to use it). It's a butter for people who love butter (cue the Paula Deen riding on a stick of butter meme) — and a butter for people who value affordability and quality.
9. Emporium Selection Applewood-Smoked Gouda
Aldi has an immaculate cheese selection; I would even argue that it rivals that of Trader Joe's. Not only does it carry staples like mozzarella logs and cheddars galore, but also more unique selections that will push — not shove — you out of your cheese comfort zone.
Take the Emporium Selection Applewood-Smoked Gouda, for example. Gouda cheese is creamy, nutty, and rich, meaning there is room for it to take on different flavors. The smoking doesn't change the fundamental flavors of the cheese, at least it doesn't with Aldi's version. I initially expected to be hit with waves upon waves of synthetic applewood smoke — like I was taking a bite of cheese and liquid smoke as a chaser. However, the actual flavor of this cheese is very mild and subtle; the smoke is like a light shiver, adding to the overall flavor profile and making it more unique than just a standard grocery store cheese. It'll elevate your cheeseboard or snacking plate, sure, but it can also be sliced and used for a pulled pork sandwich or a savory grilled cheese. Like so many of the top-notch Aldi products on this list, it's a foray into more flavorful staples that will elevate your everyday cooking routine.
10. Southern Grove Tranquility Trail Mix
Aldi's nut and trail mix selection is impressive for a store of its size. But it's not just that its products come in such a wide variety of seasonings, forms, and flavors — it's that the quality of its nuts and trail mix components is, in short, stellar. Nuts don't stay fresh forever, meaning grocery store nuts, which have been sitting on the shelf for who-knows-how long, aren't always a safe bet. But in all the years I've bought Aldi's nuts and trail mixes, I've never had an issue with rancidness. The Tranquility trail mix, which includes almonds, cranberries, dark chocolate, raisins, and walnuts, is a great example of a product that has the potential to lose its freshness fast, but it doesn't. Maybe that's because it flies off the shelf, though — it's that good.
The ratio of this trail mix is sublime, making the quality of the nuts, raisins, and even the dark chocolate even more pronounced. This is a trail mix that feels like an elevated snack rather than candy with obstacles, which is what I consider the hallmark of a great trail mix. It's one bag that I always have in my pantry, and if you are a trail mix fan, you should too.