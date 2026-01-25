I Couldn't Believe How Good This Aldi Bread Is

I honestly didn't have high hopes for anything from Aldi's bakery section the first time I ventured into the aisle. After all, Aldi doesn't have any in-store bakeries, so how could it compete with giants like Walmart and Stop & Shop, let alone brand names? Despite my preconceived notions about its quality, there was one product in particular that changed my whole perception of not only Aldi's bakery, but grocery store bakeries in general: the Specially Selected naan.

This is one of those if-you-know-you-know products. If you saw it on the shelf, you probably would pass it by and not give it any mind, as it doesn't look like anything special. But what is actually inside of the plastic wrapper makes all the difference. This product, sold under its in-store premium Specially Selected brand, is one of the best naans I've ever had, and if I had tried it blindfolded, I'd probably assume that it came from an Indian bakery rather than a grocery store. The naan comes in mini and regular sizes, both in plain and garlic versions — both equally delicious. Unlike other naans I've had over the years — which have sometimes tasted like plain blistered bread — this one is buttery, soft, pliable, and has a slightly charred undertone.