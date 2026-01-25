I Couldn't Believe How Good This Aldi Bread Is
I honestly didn't have high hopes for anything from Aldi's bakery section the first time I ventured into the aisle. After all, Aldi doesn't have any in-store bakeries, so how could it compete with giants like Walmart and Stop & Shop, let alone brand names? Despite my preconceived notions about its quality, there was one product in particular that changed my whole perception of not only Aldi's bakery, but grocery store bakeries in general: the Specially Selected naan.
This is one of those if-you-know-you-know products. If you saw it on the shelf, you probably would pass it by and not give it any mind, as it doesn't look like anything special. But what is actually inside of the plastic wrapper makes all the difference. This product, sold under its in-store premium Specially Selected brand, is one of the best naans I've ever had, and if I had tried it blindfolded, I'd probably assume that it came from an Indian bakery rather than a grocery store. The naan comes in mini and regular sizes, both in plain and garlic versions — both equally delicious. Unlike other naans I've had over the years — which have sometimes tasted like plain blistered bread — this one is buttery, soft, pliable, and has a slightly charred undertone.
A true hidden gem of Aldi's bakery
One of the best things about this naan (besides its affordable price — a pack of four massive flatbreads costs a mere $5.49) is that it can be used for more than just Indian food. The packaging usually includes a recipe, like one for grilled chicken and cheese pizza, but there are many other ways to use this versatile, flavorful flatbread. Some people have used Trader Joe's naan to make breakfast sandwiches, and I can confirm that this is also an excellent way to use Aldi's version of the product. The naan is soft and easy to wrap up with your fillings of choice. If I'm out of tortillas, I also like to use the naan as the base for a chicken Caesar salad wrap; the garlic version plays especially well into the Caesar dressing and umami Parmesan. They are quite filling, and I like that I can grab one of the mini ones if I need a side for a small serving of leftover curry.
As its package recipe suggests, Aldi's naan also makes an excellent substitute for classic pizza crust. The dough is thick, like pizza dough, and it offers a softer bite with a bit more chew. Again, the garlic flavor would come in handy here, though the plain version also makes for an equally delicious bite. Regardless of how you use it (I've shamelessly eaten it straight from the package once or twice), this is an Aldi bakery must-buy.