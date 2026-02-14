10 Creative Ways To Use Hawaiian Rolls

Not only are there so many different types of bread out there, but there is also an impressive variety of rolls. From plump Kaiser rolls to frozen store-bought dinner rolls, there is no shortage of options worth trying, but there is certainly one that stands above the rest: plush, beloved, and slightly sweet Hawaiian rolls — the crème de la crème of sweet breads.

These rolls, often sold by brands like Kings Hawaiian — though Aldi makes a pretty great and affordable version as well – differ in flavor, color, and texture from other rolls. Hawaiian rolls get their flavor and orange-gold hue from honey and pineapple juice. These sweeteners were used in the earliest form of Hawaiian rolls because refined sugar was scarce on the islands, meaning that Portuguese immigrants who were preparing them had to look to ingredients that were more readily available. And, it's safe to say that the rolls made with these unique sweeteners were so delicious that their recipe just stuck.

Besides their sweetness, Hawaiian rolls also stand apart for their texture: They're pillowy, soft, and pliable, making them excellent for a whole host of uses. We wanted to explore some of the most creative ways to enjoy these rolls and work with — rather than against — their sweet flavor. The next time you have some leftover from a barbecue, refer to this list to give these beloved rolls a new lease on life.