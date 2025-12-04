Aldi's Dupe Of These Beloved Bread Rolls Are Half The Price

There's something about bread that's on the sweet side that keeps you coming back for more. Not quite dessert, not quite a plain dinner roll, King's Hawaiian rolls are impossible to put down. That being said, they can be a bit pricey at around $4 for 12 rolls. If you're trying to feed a crowd, the cost of a few packs adds up quickly. Good news: If you have an Aldi nearby, you have access to a dupe of King's Hawaiian rolls that leave no one the wiser. Pricing can differ from one region to another, but you should be able to pick up the discount grocery chain's L'Oven Fresh Hawaiian sweet rolls for around $2 for a 12-pack.

We took a look at the ingredient list for the L'Oven Fresh version and the King's Hawaiian version to see how closely the two compare. They both start with wheat and malted barley flour. Sugar is also listed pretty high in the ingredient list for both — and both versions have 5 grams of sugar per roll, creating that trademark just-sweet-enough taste. While the recipes aren't exactly the same, we bet no one at your holiday table can tell the difference if you swap in the Aldi version to save some cash.