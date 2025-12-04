Aldi's Dupe Of These Beloved Bread Rolls Are Half The Price
There's something about bread that's on the sweet side that keeps you coming back for more. Not quite dessert, not quite a plain dinner roll, King's Hawaiian rolls are impossible to put down. That being said, they can be a bit pricey at around $4 for 12 rolls. If you're trying to feed a crowd, the cost of a few packs adds up quickly. Good news: If you have an Aldi nearby, you have access to a dupe of King's Hawaiian rolls that leave no one the wiser. Pricing can differ from one region to another, but you should be able to pick up the discount grocery chain's L'Oven Fresh Hawaiian sweet rolls for around $2 for a 12-pack.
We took a look at the ingredient list for the L'Oven Fresh version and the King's Hawaiian version to see how closely the two compare. They both start with wheat and malted barley flour. Sugar is also listed pretty high in the ingredient list for both — and both versions have 5 grams of sugar per roll, creating that trademark just-sweet-enough taste. While the recipes aren't exactly the same, we bet no one at your holiday table can tell the difference if you swap in the Aldi version to save some cash.
Making the most of Hawaiian sweet rolls
The best thing about Hawaiian sweet rolls? They're great on their own, and your guests will just be happy they're on the table. However, there are a few tips and tricks you can use to take them to the next level. Instead of saving all your rolls for dinner, for example, try using them to create a breakfast cinnamon bun-style casserole topped with butter, cinnamon, sugar, and, of course, a generous helping of cream cheese frosting. If you're in the mood for a sweet-and-savory breakfast, try using a Hawaiian sweet roll in place of an English muffin, bagel, or toast for your favorite breakfast sandwiches (add maple-infused bacon to ramp up the sweetness).
Hawaiian sweet rolls can also be a delicious start to leftover Thanksgiving sandwiches. There's no need to limit yourself to turkey for your day-after-Thanksgiving bites; try loading up a Hawaiian sweet roll or two with stuffing (or dressing depending on your recipe), mashed potatoes, or green bean casserole. Add turkey, gravy, and cranberry sauce if you're in the mood for a sweet-and-sour contrast and enjoy the last bit of your Turkey day goodness.