The 13 Best Boxed Brownie Mixes, Ranked

Baking mixes are a pantry staple for many, including myself. Even if you consider yourself to be a top-tier home baker who genuinely enjoys creating gravity-defying layer cakes, laminating sheets of buttery pastry, and trying recipes straight out of "The Great British Baking Show" tent, you can't deny the utility of this store-bought product. All you need to do is add the ingredients listed on the back of the box (like eggs, oil, and water), give it a stir, and pop it in your oven to bake. Not only does it save you the time of buying and measuring out dry ingredients, but many baking mix brands are so good that you won't be able to tell the difference between a store-bought variety and one you made from scratch.

One of the mixes I always have on hand is for brownies. While the photos on the exterior of brownie mix boxes suggest the companies have figured out the perfect ratio of ingredients for a crisp, crackly top and fudgy interior, I wanted to figure out if that was actually the case — and to see which brand does boxed brownies the best. So, I dove headfirst into the ultimate baking challenge: preparing as many brownie mixes as I could find to see which one made the best batch. I looked for brownies that were fudgy, soft, and easily distinguishable from cake in terms of their lacquered top and molten consistency, and ranked each of them from worst to best.