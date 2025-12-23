10 Best Aldi Frozen Food Under $5

I am an Aldi girl through and through — and I pride myself on the fact that I loved the chain before it became mainstream. As a teenager, I would make weekly pilgrimages to the nearest store to my childhood home, and now relish the fact that I live within walking distance of one. Not only are the prices great — after all, it's one of the cheapest grocery stores in the country — but it balances product gimmickiness with functionality; while the Aisle of Shame is filled with trinkets and seasonal items that you buy just because they sound intriguing (cheesy garlic bread potato chips, anyone?), you can wander a few feet and find affordable staples that are, in most cases, the exact same ones that you'd find at a non-Aldi store, just for a cheaper price.

Aldi's frozen aisle, similarly, has a great blend of both fun and fun-ctional. Whether you're entertaining, looking to feed a family, or trying to satisfy a hankering for a sweet treat, there is something within its freezer aisle waiting for you. As an avid Aldi shopper, I took the liberty of assembling a list of my top freezer aisle hits — all under $5 — that I think are most worth buying. These items boast excellent quality and value, making them must-haves for any freezer.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.