10 Best Aldi Frozen Food Under $5
I am an Aldi girl through and through — and I pride myself on the fact that I loved the chain before it became mainstream. As a teenager, I would make weekly pilgrimages to the nearest store to my childhood home, and now relish the fact that I live within walking distance of one. Not only are the prices great — after all, it's one of the cheapest grocery stores in the country — but it balances product gimmickiness with functionality; while the Aisle of Shame is filled with trinkets and seasonal items that you buy just because they sound intriguing (cheesy garlic bread potato chips, anyone?), you can wander a few feet and find affordable staples that are, in most cases, the exact same ones that you'd find at a non-Aldi store, just for a cheaper price.
Aldi's frozen aisle, similarly, has a great blend of both fun and fun-ctional. Whether you're entertaining, looking to feed a family, or trying to satisfy a hankering for a sweet treat, there is something within its freezer aisle waiting for you. As an avid Aldi shopper, I took the liberty of assembling a list of my top freezer aisle hits — all under $5 — that I think are most worth buying. These items boast excellent quality and value, making them must-haves for any freezer.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
1. Sundae Shoppe gelato flight
I tried not to include seasonal finds on this list of some of the best and tastiest treats in Aldi's frozen aisle, but I would be remiss to leave off one of my favorite finds of the 2025 holiday season: the gelato flight. Initially, I was really attracted to this three-flavor flight, which includes pumpkin pie, eggnog, and peppermint. These flavors come in individual servings, which makes the whole thing easy to eat one a night over the course of a few days. This Sundae Shoppe-branded product is priced at $4.29 and would make an excellent date night activity. (May I suggest pairing it with holiday movies?)
The one thing that I really like about this product is that it's not gimmicky. Some of Aldi's Aisle of Shame items, especially during the holiday season, can boast fun flavors that you think are going to be really good but actually are only worthy of the trash bin (luckily, Aldi has a great return policy). The gelato in these cups isn't the best I've had — and the mint, especially, is pretty strong — but the pumpkin pie will quickly become a favorite if it's your favorite Thanksgiving dessert. I've tried a lot of store-bought eggnog, and while Aldi's gelato form is clearly the weakest link in the triad, it's still passable and festive. Obviously, this is a seasonal selection, though Aldi has sold an Italian-inspired tiramisu, limoncello, and pistachio set before, so maybe this product will make a triumphant return to stores, just with different flavors.
2. Lunch buddies peanut butter and grape jelly sandwiches
When I'm away at horse shows during the summer (and don't have a kitchen or an arsenal of ingredients at my disposal), I practically live off crustless frozen sandwiches. While I might not be the intended audience of these made-for-school-lunchbox sandwiches, which come in a four-pack and are priced at $3.29, I will attest to them being one of the items that I almost always have in my freezer. Besides the fact that they're rectangular, not round, they are basically the same exact thing as Uncrustables, which usually cost a couple bucks more.
I will pack these sandwiches in my backpack to eat ringside, and also keep a few on hand for nights when I don't really want to eat dinner but still feel obligated to get some protein in. Now, are these going to be as good as a sandwich you make yourself, slathered with copious amounts of peanut butter and jelly? Of course not, but they do the job. There may not be a ton of filling in between the soft bread pieces, but it's enough to get by.
The only bad news is that Aldi only sells these sandwiches in a four-pack (and if I'm buying for the whole team, I usually go to BJ's Wholesale Club, where I can get a bulk box of name-brand Uncrustables), and they only come in one flavor. However, like the gelato flight, I wouldn't be surprised if Aldi sees the potential of this product and starts offering more flavors, like hazelnut- or strawberry jelly-stuffed ones.
3. Season's Choice frozen blueberries
Although I have fallen victim to gimmicky foods before (please do not leave me in a Trader Joe's unsupervised for any reason), a big part of my, albeit limited, freezer space is composed of staple, sensible items. One of them is frozen fruit. It's the key to a more flavorful smoothie, and since these fruits are frozen at peak ripeness, they retain all their nutritional goodness — and cost less than what's in the produce section. A 24-ounce bag of these Season's Choice frozen blueberries costs $4.39. In comparison, 1 pint of blueberries from the fresh produce section costs $2.69, and usually half of them are mushy or bad anyway. I've never had a bad experience with these frozen blueberries from Aldi. Besides the berry quality being decent, especially for the price, I've found that the fruits are also quite plump and flavorful. The bag is the perfect size for a couple of smoothies a week.
There are so many different ways to use these frozen blueberries. Of course, frozen fruits aren't going to have the same texture as fresh ones once they've thawed, so you have to get creative about how you "hide" their softness. For one, you can make them into a simple jam, use them for a tasty blueberry pie filling, or add them to your hot oatmeal for a little temperature contrast and color. They're useful, cheap, and high-quality — what more could you want from a frozen food product?
4. Sundae Shoppe chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream
For being a store with fewer than 2,000 SKUs, Aldi has an impressive selection of ice cream. Its ice cream tubs are priced competitively: $3.25 for 48 ounces. And while its ice creams are not the most premium of selections out there, meaning they don't have the same toothsome texture as Ben & Jerry's or Häagen-Dazs, if you're feeding a crowd (or just your late-night cravings), they're still a good buy.
My personal favorite out of the flavors, which include vanilla, chocolate, and butter pecan, is the chocolate chip cookie dough. Maybe it's just because I'm obsessed with chocolate chip cookie dough-everything, but I found this ice cream to be pretty excellent for its price. There are ample amounts of cookie dough throughout, as well as chocolate pieces, though you could always add more if you whip up a batch of edible cookie dough yourself. The base is perfectly sweet and not too airy — which I often find to be the problem with cheap, store-bought ice creams — making it an excellent choice to add to your sweets repertoire.
5. Sundae Shoppe mochi ice cream
I never though that I would fall for a trendy ice cream, but once I realized I had stocked my home freezer with several boxes of the Sundae Shoppe mochi ice cream, I realized I had a problem. For a while, Aldi carried the My/Mochi-branded frozen treats, but it has since expanded its own Sundae Shoppe line to include the bites, which are essentially just ice cream encased in a glutinous rice dough. Some My/Mochi flavors do pop up from time to time, including the seasonal Cool Peppermint flavor. Texturally speaking, I like these Sundae Shoppe ones better — and not just because they're priced at a reasonable $4.95 for a tray of six — but because they have a better ratio of dough to ice cream. Like Aldi's regular ice cream, the quality treat tucked inside the rice flour pocket is toothsome and dense, rather than overly aerated and fluffy.
Currently, Aldi carries three mochi ice cream flavors: cookies and cream, mango, and strawberry. I'm not a fan of strawberry-flavored things (though Aldi takes a pretty good stab at the divisive flavor), and the mango one is kind of a take-it-or-leave-it because I think it would work better as a sorbet than as a creamy ice cream. However, the cookies-and-cream is the one I absolutely can't resist. There are more than enough cookie bits for the amount of creamy ice cream, and the thin layer of dough is the perfect textural contrast to the frozen dessert filling.
6. Season's Choice steamed broccoli florets
Broccoli is one of the best veggies out there on account of its versatility. You can roast it with a bit of oil and aromatics to help crisp up the edges, toss it in a stir-fry, or fry it for a fun take on tempura. This nutrient-dense brassica is a must-have for any home cook, and it's even better when you can take it out of your freezer, essentially on demand, and add a little to your favorite dish. The Season's Choice steamed broccoli florets are one of the most inexpensive frozen selections on this list (12 ounces for $1.29) making it a shelf-stable steal of a deal compared to the fresh broccoli heads, which cost $2.15 per pound.
The one disclaimer that I will make about this broccoli is that there is a high proportion of stems in this bag — which seems almost disproportionate. However, I've found that this is the case with most frozen broccoli brands — meaning it's not just an Aldi thing. And, don't take this as a drawback: Take it as an opportunity. You can use them in so many different ways, including pureed into sauces, roasted, or popped into the air fryer.
7. Season's Choice steamed edamame
You might think that a low-key, small grocery store like Aldi wouldn't carry international ingredients like frozen edamame — but looky here. It sells Season's Choice steamed edamame pods for a reasonable $1.85 per 16-ounce bag. While most of that is going to be waste (seeing as the pods themselves are not edible) you could still work through a bag over the course of several weeks. This protein-rich immature soybean is a must for salads, and I like adding it to stir-fries (along with Aldi's impressive selection of frozen veggies) for an inexpensive and easy dinner. The whole bag can be microwaved, and I find that the leftovers can keep for several days. While it's not recommended on the bag, you could also nuke a serving at a time — just store the unthawed pods in a bag to prevent them from getting freezer burn or drying out.
If you don't want to work around the shells (I think they're a fun challenge, but who knows), you can also find the same-sized bag of shelled edamame at everyone's favorite discount grocer for $2.55. This might be better for salads; save the pods for snacking.
8. Fusia chicken or pork potstickers
I'm always looking for quick and easy dishes, especially when it comes to entertaining. No one wants to be standing around the stove for hours or slaving away in the kitchen when there are parties to set up for, guests to entertain, and the like. Whether I'm hosting a quick and easy dinner or a more elaborate affair that requires appetizers, I love turning to Fusia's potstickers. Anyone who has made potstickers before will know that it's a labor of love: preparing the fillings, filling the wrappers, making sure that the wrappers don't split, crying when they do split, and running to your nearest freezer aisle to get a bag when you realize that all of your efforts are in vain. The Fusia potstickers, which come in chicken and pork, are much more user-friendly. Each bag of 18 potstickers is $4.29 — a steal, considered the agony you'd need to go through to prepare them yourself.
These potstickers can be microwaved, pan-fried, deep-fried, or boiled. For best texture, I would recommend pan-frying both flavors; you'll get the crispy bottom and soft, meaty center. You may not be able to guess that these potstickers were originally frozen, given that they're very soft, filled to the brim with filling, and are actually very juicy. The aromatic blend, which includes cabbage, leeks, and more, is the perfect complement to the protein, and the sauce that comes with them isn't half-bad either, though you could just swap it for soy sauce if you want the filling to shine.
9. Season's Choice potato puffs
There aren't many foods that I stand behind in their entirety, but these potato puffs from Aldi are one of them. They are what I consider to be the gold standard among tater tots; I've tried several brands, and Aldi continues to deliver the best product and best price of all of them. One 32-ounce bag is $3.19, and their flavor speaks for itself. Unlike other brands, which are greasy or lack distinction between the crispy shell and soft inside, this one actually has texture. You can taste the little (sizable) pieces of potato in each one, and can eat handfuls at a time because they don't taste oily at all. I would suggest, for the best texture, deep-frying or air-frying them rather than baking them in a conventional oven. These methods prevent them from getting soggy and ensure the perfect crispy shell.
You can use these tater tots for more than just breakfasts, too. I like to add them to casseroles or turn them into tot-chos. They're sturdy enough to withstand the weight of melted cheese and toppings or a dollop of ketchup. However, considering how balanced their flavor is, I doubt they need any accompaniments or sauces to shine.
10. Fresh Farms frozen cotton candy grapes
Okay, okay, this product is a little gimmicky, but it does come in handy when you want something refreshing and chilled yet don't want to resort to eating a bag of frozen blueberries. These cotton candy grapes are made for snacking and are just as their name suggests: frozen cotton candy grapes. No additives, no additional sweeteners, just frozen grapes.
Now, if you've never had frozen grapes before, you may be scratching your head. When the grapes are frozen, it's almost like their sweetness is concentrated and their inside is soft and sorbet-like, rather than icy and hard. Cotton candy grapes, specifically, are known for their cotton candy-like sweetness and berry-forward undertones. The same can be said about this pre-bagged, pre-frozen option, which is priced pretty well at $3.69 for 12 ounces. The one thing I would warn you about is that they're kind of sticky, and putting your hand into the bag will surely mean that you need to take a trip to the sink before you touch something else.
I love picking up a bag of these and eating them as a road trip snack; they're a great alternative to some of the more calorie-dense and salty snacks that Aldi sells. However, they would also be excellent as an ice cube substitute in a cold glass of white wine or a pitcher of sangria as well.