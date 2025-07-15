9 Aldi Trail Mixes, Ranked Worst To Best

My appreciation for trail mix has increased with age. When I was a kid, trail mix was just candy with obstacles (namely nuts, seeds, and fruit). But now, I see it as a harmonious and intricate blend of different components, all of which bring their own flavor and texture to the table. If it's done well, it's a great way to refuel midday, eat on the go, or enjoy as a unique topping on ice cream.

My favorite grocery store, Aldi, boasts a surprisingly extensive selection of trail mixes. One of its many private-label brands, Southern Grove, carries no shortage of them. There are sweet ones, savory ones, nutty ones, and candy-focused ones. The brand even used to carry my favorite trail mix, one that was chock-full of peanut butter cups, cherries, cashews, and almonds. When I saw that my local Aldi stopped selling it, I was admittedly distraught. But instead of letting myself sink into despair, I used it as an opportunity to expand my horizons and sample Aldi's trail mixes to, hopefully, find a new favorite.

That's why I stocked up on several of its popular trail mix flavors, tasted each bag, and ranked them from worst to best. The highest-ranked trail mixes boast an impressive balance of bold flavors, sensible and intentional quantities of each component, and enjoyable texture. You can read more about my methodology at the conclusion of this piece.