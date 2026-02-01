The Aldi Chicken Sausage That's Become A Mainstay Of My Meal Prep

For many people, myself included, meal prepping can feel like a chore. However, the consequences of not meal-prepping during brief moments of downtime can spell disaster later in the week — you know, when you open up your fridge and realize it's completely bare or you don't have enough time for a full meal. Takeout it is (again)!

That said, I've tried to become more intentional with picking up nutrient-dense foods for preparing dishes. My favorite versatile ingredients for meal prepping are ones I can cook ahead of time, then pair with different bases (rice, pasta, salads, etc.) to avoid meal fatigue. That's exactly what inspired me to pick up a container of Aldi Never Any! Mild Italian Chicken Sausage on a recent trip to the store.

These hot dog-sized sausages, which come four to a pack, were much more flavorful than I expected. I assumed chicken sausage, which doesn't have the same amount of fat as pork sausage, wouldn't be that delicious, but this Aldi find is absolutely packed with both juice and moisture. The casing on the outside is just thick enough to hold the meat together, while the pieces of colorful pepper and mozzarella filling each sausage add the perfect amount of freshness and flavor to every bite. I prefer to cook them in a skillet with a little bit of oil and let them brown before storing for meals throughout the week. The result is a snappy, wildly flavorful sausage that, while unassuming, is a must-buy for meal-preppers.