The Best Boxed Brownie Mix Is Nearly Flawless (Except For This One Thing)

With all the options on the shelves, each claiming to be better than the next, there has to be at least one boxed brownie mix that checks all the right boxes. This is exactly what Chowhound's best boxed brownie mix ranking aimed to uncover — that one mix that could become your go-to anytime you crave an easy, fudgy chocolate fix, and one that doesn't need an upgrade to transform those boxed brownies into delicious treats.

A great brownie has to get several things right for it not to feel like just another chocolate cake, from the glossy, crackling top to the chewy, fudgy center and that potent hit of chocolate flavor that you can get lost in. The winner of Chowhound's ranking, Baker's Corner's chewy fudge brownie mix, has almost all of these aspects down perfectly. It's a little lacking in the intense chocolate flavor department, but the brownies this mix churns out are delicious nonetheless and, for that price and convenience, absolute winners. Since it's an Aldi product, it's quite the bargain at $1.65 for a 18.3-ounce pack. Walmart's private label, bettergoods, also makes a double chocolate brownie mix that was tested and came in plum last because of its unsatisfyingly airy, cake-like texture and strange metallic aftertaste.

The Baker's Corner mix delivers an almost perfect brownie that doesn't need embellishments to be enjoyed. However, the mix is versatile enough to include add-ins without worrying too much about messing up the mix's proportions. Its fudgy texture is one of the highlights, making it at par with the more expensive counterparts.