The Best Boxed Brownie Mix Is Nearly Flawless (Except For This One Thing)
With all the options on the shelves, each claiming to be better than the next, there has to be at least one boxed brownie mix that checks all the right boxes. This is exactly what Chowhound's best boxed brownie mix ranking aimed to uncover — that one mix that could become your go-to anytime you crave an easy, fudgy chocolate fix, and one that doesn't need an upgrade to transform those boxed brownies into delicious treats.
A great brownie has to get several things right for it not to feel like just another chocolate cake, from the glossy, crackling top to the chewy, fudgy center and that potent hit of chocolate flavor that you can get lost in. The winner of Chowhound's ranking, Baker's Corner's chewy fudge brownie mix, has almost all of these aspects down perfectly. It's a little lacking in the intense chocolate flavor department, but the brownies this mix churns out are delicious nonetheless and, for that price and convenience, absolute winners. Since it's an Aldi product, it's quite the bargain at $1.65 for a 18.3-ounce pack. Walmart's private label, bettergoods, also makes a double chocolate brownie mix that was tested and came in plum last because of its unsatisfyingly airy, cake-like texture and strange metallic aftertaste.
The Baker's Corner mix delivers an almost perfect brownie that doesn't need embellishments to be enjoyed. However, the mix is versatile enough to include add-ins without worrying too much about messing up the mix's proportions. Its fudgy texture is one of the highlights, making it at par with the more expensive counterparts.
Baker's Corner brownie mix is a budget alternative to premium boxed brownies
What the Baker's Corner chewy fudge brownie mix does incredibly well is offer value without sacrificing the eating experience. First-time users may be hesitant to try it because of its low price, wondering if it would match up to premium options. However, our ranking attests that these brownies don't disappoint or make one feel short-changed for picking up the under $2 budget option. In fact, they even outdo Aldi's own pricier brownie mix, the Specially Selected double chocolate premium brownie mix, which costs about a dollar more for the box.
The shortfall in the chocolate's intensity is the one aspect where the boxed mix's low price seems evident, since the cocoa it contains is likely not of the highest grade, giving the brownies a still slightly raw taste despite being baked. Fortunately, it's not lacking enough to be a deal-breaker, and there's an easy solution to this as well — add some high-quality chocolate to the mix. Chocolate chips, Dutch cocoa powder, or even just a crumbled dark chocolate bar mixed into the batter before baking is all that's needed. Alternatively, brownies benefit immensely from using coffee instead of water, which helps enhance the chocolate's notes.
The low price also makes this brownie mix perfect for experimenting with more adventurous baked creations. Blending a batch of boxed brownie mix with boxed cake or devil's food mix results in an ultra-decadent chocolate cake with a fudgy interior. You can also try various add-ins you've wanted to experiment with, or use the mix as a shortcut to making homemade brownie cake pops.