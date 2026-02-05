Unlike a lot of store-bought versus scratch-made foodstuff battles, canned and fresh whipped cream each have their own ideal use cases. Even your basic whipped cream recipe is great for dolloping on all manner of homespun desserts (or at least the treats that seem that way), while the aerosol variety is great for creating picture-perfect sundaes and mugs of hot chocolate. And that all works out pretty well in reverse, too. But, choose wrong, and store-bought whipped cream can actually deflate one's confectionary expectations faster than that cocoa can cool. So Chowhound ranked eight whipped cream brands from worst to best for your topping pleasure. And good-old, easily sourced Reddi-wip won the top spot.

If you find yourself struggling to even picture another brand of whipped cream, then that's apparently for good reason. Our rigorous test took texture, flavor (with an emphasis on sweetness in particular), and compatibility with other items into account. Some canned whipped creams were actually too aerated to the point of seeming insubstantial, some tasted too artificial, some were just too sugary, and some we couldn't imagine pairing with enough other goodies to make them very versatile for the money. Only Reddi-wip in the iconic red can with the festive, swoopy script passed with flying colors where those others fell short.