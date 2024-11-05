The Case For Baking Your Graham Cracker Pie Crust

Even though it's not as intricate or finicky as a traditional flaky pie crust, that doesn't mean graham cracker crust is foolproof. In fact, there's one step that's often overlooked when preparing the crust. While many graham cracker crust recipes call for chilling rather than baking the crust, a few minutes in the oven might just be the difference between your dish turning out as a crumbly mess or a solidly delicious pie.

Graham cracker crusts consist of crackers — though cookies make a swoonworthy graham cracker crust swap for cheesecakes — crushed and mixed with melted butter, sugar, and salt. Together, they form a base you can easily press up the sides of any pie dish. From there, you can either bake your crust for a few minutes or refrigerate it until the crust sets.

While both methods are perfectly acceptable, prebaking your graham cracker crust helps the ingredients bind better, which is great for heftier desserts like cheesecake or custard-based pies.