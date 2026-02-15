12 Classic California Foods To Put On Your Foodie Bucket List, According To A Local

California is known for Hollywood films, golden-sand beaches, and a booming tech industry, but the state's heart lies in its food. The Golden State feeds the nation, producing one-third of the United States' vegetables and two-thirds of its nuts and fruits. We Californians feel fiercely proud of our agricultural bounty, and we're very happy to share.

But our state's culinary culture isn't just about the healthy stuff. Yes, we love smoothie bars and vegan bistros, but our food landscape is wildly diverse. California has more Michelin-starred restaurants than any other state, but it also has thousands of taco stands, burger joints, noodle houses, food trucks, and old-school steakhouses with leather booths and moody lighting.

How do I know? I'm a 50-year resident who has made my living writing about California. I've interviewed local chefs, farmers, fisherman, foragers, and cheesemakers, and I've noshed my way around the state's cities, byways, and backroads. When I'm not eating, I spend a lot of time thinking about the Golden State's food, and I can say with authority there's no "short list" of quintessentially Californian cuisine. This is a different list, one that celebrates 12 foods that Californians are passionate about. These are heritage foods: Some flourish in our farm fields and ocean waters, some were invented here, and all are too delicious to pass up. I hope you'll try them on your next trip to California.