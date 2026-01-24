The San Francisco Bakery That's Still Making Its Sourdough From A Gold Rush-Era Starter

A wonderful loaf of sourdough is imbued both with its inimitable signature flavor, as well as some real existential, chicken-or-the-egg kind of questions. Even carbohydrate novices know that its rarefied dough requires a live starter to begin, and that some of the yeasty bacteria bundles still in circulation today are said to date back to centuries past. It's all enough to make one wonder whether that day-old bread is, in a way, considerably more aged than it might first appear. And San Francisco's Boudin Bakery claims that the sourdough you may have picked up fresh from their ovens actually dates back to the California Gold Rush.

Boudin asserts on its website that its loaves are born from "the same mother dough cultivated from a gold miner's sourdough starter," which would pin its provenance to the mid 1800s. Whether or not this apparently anonymous, evidently generous recipe-sharer ever struck it big, precious-metal-wise, we do not know. But their purported legacy remains via what's now long been known as "the original San Francisco sourdough."