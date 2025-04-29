What Exactly Gives Sourdough Bread Its Signature Flavor?

In recent years, sourdough has become the indisputable king of the artisan bread world. Though it's been around for millennia — the earliest recorded sourdough was made in Ancient Egypt five thousand years ago, when wild yeast spores were accidentally allowed to germinate in bread dough that had been left out — sourdough most recently came back into fashion in the U.S. during the pandemic, when house-bound bakers decided to take on the classic recipe. But while most of us know sourdough for its gorgeous crust, airy, yet chewy crumb, and signature tangy taste, you might have never stopped to wonder exactly where that flavor comes from. Well, if you're wondering now, let us enlighten you.

Sourdough is something of a scientific wonder, a brilliant example of a baker's ability to harness biology to create something truly delicious. The "sour" in sourdough comes from the fermentation of the dough, which creates lactic acid bacteria and wild yeast (as opposed to commercial dried yeast used in other types of bread) which are found in the sourdough starter. The lactic acid lends a naturally tangy flavor that's intensified by the long fermentation time — usually overnight, but often even longer — while acetic acid adds a sharper, more vinegary note. The wild yeast, meanwhile, develops slower than its commercial counterpart, producing a deeper, more nuanced flavor profile.