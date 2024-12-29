The Best Fried Fish Tacos Are All About The Right Batter
Fish is delicate. It cooks quickly and flakes easily, so when you're frying up a fish fillet, the batter makes all the difference. If it's too heavy, it will overtake the fish, but you want it heavy enough that it adds flavor and texture to the meat. When making a dish like fish tacos, there are two ways to go about frying: in a liquid batter, or with a dry breading or flour. Chef Kory Foltz, Director of Culinary at Sunseeker Resorts, exclusively tells Chowhound that the fish's coating is crucial no matter which preparation method you choose. "When frying fish for tacos, a light and crispy batter is ideal for achieving the perfect balance of crunch and flavor without overpowering the fish," he says.
Ultimately, the fish is the star of your tacos, and there is no right answer for the best type of coating. It might depend on the other ingredients included in the taco. If you're aiming for a light, more delicate bite, then a thinly floured or breaded coating would work better than fully submerging the fish in batter; the lighter crust is great for topping the fish with shredded cabbage and crema. Battered fish might work best with denser toppings, like avocado or a creamy dressed slaw.
Keep the fish batter light
The most important rule of thumb here is that the fish itself needs to stand out, which helps determine how much batter you use. "My preferred type of batter is a beer batter or a simple cornstarch flour mixture," Chef Kory Foltz says, adding that he prefers them because "these batters are light, have great flavor, and prove to be crispier." One is liquid while the other is dry, so this is where your personal preference as a home cook comes in.
Beer batter is common with delicate cod or haddock, which are often used in fish tacos. The carbonated booze helps keep the batter light. However, it also works with other types of fish, such as tilapia or catfish. Chef Foltz prefers the sudsy batter or corn flour methods because "they are also very versatile, working well with many different types of fish." Give your fish tacos a good foundation by starting with a light batter and you can dress them however you'd like with confidence.