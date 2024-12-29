The Best Fried Fish Tacos Are All About The Right Batter

Fish is delicate. It cooks quickly and flakes easily, so when you're frying up a fish fillet, the batter makes all the difference. If it's too heavy, it will overtake the fish, but you want it heavy enough that it adds flavor and texture to the meat. When making a dish like fish tacos, there are two ways to go about frying: in a liquid batter, or with a dry breading or flour. Chef Kory Foltz, Director of Culinary at Sunseeker Resorts, exclusively tells Chowhound that the fish's coating is crucial no matter which preparation method you choose. "When frying fish for tacos, a light and crispy batter is ideal for achieving the perfect balance of crunch and flavor without overpowering the fish," he says.

Ultimately, the fish is the star of your tacos, and there is no right answer for the best type of coating. It might depend on the other ingredients included in the taco. If you're aiming for a light, more delicate bite, then a thinly floured or breaded coating would work better than fully submerging the fish in batter; the lighter crust is great for topping the fish with shredded cabbage and crema. Battered fish might work best with denser toppings, like avocado or a creamy dressed slaw.