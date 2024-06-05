What Drove The Internet's Love For Avocado Toast? A Post-Mortem

Avocado toast again? It was arguably the first viral food of the Instagram era, but while other social media obsessions seem to come and go like the wind, avocado toast has lingered — a fad that ultimately became a constant internet presence. Nowadays, the online community's view on avocado toast has shifted a long way from its initial popularity. The dish has come to represent all that is ill with "bougie" culture, perceived as overhyped, overpriced, and more about trendiness than substance. Its association with the millennial generation has elicited mockery from both baby boomers and Gen Z, and it has generated more memes than possibly any other food.

How did something so simple become such a point of obsession, for good and for bad, and how has it lingered so much longer than other social media food trends? Avocado toast's versatility is a huge factor here — the options for additional toppings like seasoned fried eggs and homemade chili oil are seemingly endless — but there must be more to it than that. To chart the rise of avocado toast, as well as its fall into a subject of mockery, we can point to a particular polarizing celebrity.