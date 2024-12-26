The Complete Guide To Buying And Serving Oysters
From seafood restaurants to dedicated oyster bars to happy hours worldwide, oysters are a mainstay of fun, classy dining. They are equally at home in down-home sandwiches and at sophisticated soirees. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given their deliciousness, the human love for them is nothing new: we've been eating oysters for more than 150,000 years. Available across the world, with fossilized evidence of their existence on every continent, oysters are clearly here to stay.
That doesn't, however, mean that everyone gets as many oysters as they might like. Part of this is because they're rather expensive compared to other seafood options, and part of it is because people simply don't know how to eat them at home. If you have to wait for a dining-out opportunity, you're going to get less of them, plain and simple.
Accordingly, it's time for the home chef to level up. If you're not sure what you're doing with the humble oyster, you're not alone; more folks could benefit from a guide on how to buy and prep them. Then, of course, there's serving them — the classic half-shell presentation isn't the only option. You can bake oysters and eat them with cocktail sauce, grill them, or make them into a stew ... and that's just for starters.
What exactly are oysters?
Oysters are bivalves, belonging to two different families. True oysters fall into the Ostreidae, while pearl oysters are members of Aviculidae. Other families that are classed as oysters include thorny oysters (Spondylus genus), which are seasonally toxic and probably best avoided if you don't know what you're doing, and saddle oysters (Anomia genus), which are actually a type of clam and which is too bitter to be a human food source.
Oysters are similar to clams and mussels, but they have a uniquely wrinkly, rough, gray-to-white shell. All three bivalves are filter feeders, however, which means that they survive on plankton that they filter out of the water around them. During the filtration process, they also remove pollutants and bacteria, making them a useful tool for cleaning our bays and oceans.
Different types of oysters
There are so many different types of oysters that it can feel a little overwhelming to sort them out. Common species of oysters eaten in North America include Eastern (Crassostrea virginica), Olympia (Ostrea lurida), Pacific (Crassostrea gigas), Kumamoto (Crassostrea sikamea), and European flat (Ostrea edulis).
"In the U.S., you'll find two main types," says Rima Kleimer, nutritionist at Dish on Fish. These include "Eastern and Pacific oysters, alongside regionally named varieties like Chesapeake Bay Oysters or Hog Island Oysters." However, oysters aren't confined to U.S. farms or markets, of course.
"Korean oysters are particularly special, known for their clean, sweet flavor and consistent quality," explains Maricel Gentile of Maricel's Kitchen. "Raised in pristine, nutrient-rich waters, they reflect centuries of aquaculture expertise, combining sustainability with incredible taste." You can actually eat pearl oysters too, and they are in fact becoming a high-priced delicacy around the world. Typically, though, they're more of a gimmick, as when you buy oyster shells with party pearls.
Farmed versus wild oysters
One of the biggest questions newbie oyster buyers face is whether to go farmed or wild. While wild seems to have more cachet when it comes to seafood, it's not necessarily the best choice for the Earth. "Farmed shellfish is great for the environment," says Bekah Angoff, a certified oyster sommelier at Wulf's Fish. "It's the only commercial-scale protein production that provides a net benefit to the environment since oysters filter and improve the water they grow in and require no fresh water or feed to grow."
Plus, farming turns out a higher-quality product. "Farmed oysters are grown under controlled conditions," says Maricel Gentile. "They are typically shaped more uniformly, with a deep cup perfect for serving. Farmed oysters also have a reliable flavor profile, often reflecting the unique terroir (or "merroir") of the waters where they are raised." About 85% of oysters are farmed, adds Angoff, so it's the path of least resistance.
However, if you're determined to go wild, there are benefits. Wild oysters offer more variety, but it's harder to find them. They're also more irregular, so it's harder to find consistent sizes and shapes for presentation or cooking purposes. Lastly, natural oyster reefs are ecologically important, so it's better to stay away from them, adds Gentile.
Oyster seasonality
There is an old adage that says you should only eat oysters in months that have an R in them, e.g. you should avoid May, June, July, and August. However, this was a more useful turn of phrase back when only wild oysters were available and the warmer months could bring an unsafe crop. Back then, if you wanted to be safe, it was best to stick to a standard eight-month season.
Now that more transport is available and farmed oysters are a thing, shellfish season is always open for oysters. "Forget the myth," advises Rima Kleimer. Instead, enjoy the variation that comes with different seasons and regions. "Every region has its unique oyster flavor profile influenced by local waterways and climate." In the end, she confirms that you can safely enjoy oysters year-round.
How to buy the best oysters
"Always buy oysters from a reputable market or directly from the farm," Bekah Angoff says. "Freshness and handling are very important. Look for the required tag that shows the harvest date." She adds that fresh oysters should feel cold and heavy, and their shells should be cold. "If they are not, don't buy them."
You can also get an indication of freshness by scent, says Maricel Gentile. Your oysters should have a clean and briny smell, reminiscent of the ocean rather than a wharf. Lastly, advises Julian Plateado, founder at Nordic Catch, beware of open specimens. "If an oyster is open, give it a tap; if it doesn't close, it's no good.
Sustainability is also an important factor in purchasing. "Purchase from reputable seafood markets or purveyors, such as those certified by programs like K-Seafood or local collectives like the Barnegat Oyster Collective," says Maricel Gentile, who uses both. "If you're buying from a farmer's market or local supplier, don't hesitate to ask questions about where the oysters were harvested." If your source doesn't want to answer your questions, then go elsewhere.
Storing oysters until you're ready to serve them
To preserve live oysters as long as possible, says Rima Kleimer, "keep them in a cool, dry place in the fridge, ideally between 32–45 F. Place them cup-side down in a bowl, covered with a damp cloth." Make sure to keep oysters under refrigeration or on ice until you're ready to serve them. During transport from the store, keep them on ice or in a plastic bag to preserve them. Put them back in the fridge within two hours to prevent the growth of bacteria, and serve them cup-side down to prevent juices from spilling out.
During storage, "Avoid submerging them in water or sealing them in an airtight container," says Maricel Gentile. That goes for both salt and freshwater, especially the latter, as it can poison them, Rima Kleimer says. This might seem counterintuitive, but oysters breathe, which means they can use up all the oxygen in their environment and die. When out of water (like at low tide), they breathe air, which is what allows them to survive in your fridge.
Jack Yoss, vice president of culinary for seafood-forward restaurant group Hai Hospitality, says "oysters should be held in a perforated pan with another pan underneath" to prevent them from drowning. You should then cover the oysters with ice and put them in the fridge. "If you do not have a perforated pan, then just drain the water every day." Oysters stay fresh for up to a week but are best within two days. Shucked, their shelf life goes down to five days.
Shucking oysters at home: What's the deal?
Can you shuck oysters at home? Yes. Should you? That depends. Most seafood purveyors will sell them to you shucked if you ask. However, if you're feeling adventurous, it's the best way to get ultra-fresh oysters right in your kitchen. Plus, says Jim Foster, owner of Pelican Seafood Market & Grill, "Shucking oysters at a party adds a lot of animation to the event and can become a real focus of your party for your guests."
If you're going on a shucking adventure, says Jack Yoss, there are a few things to know. First, you should always pick the oysters yourself to make sure you have nice, clean, live specimens. Next up, scrub your oysters with water to remove dirt. You'll need an oyster knife and cut-resistant gloves to ensure the sharp blade doesn't cut you. You can also get a complete oyster shucking kit if you want to avoid the hassle of sourcing every tool yourself.
Never underestimate the power of the glove, Yoss says. As a young chef, he once declined someone's offer of an oyster glove on the grounds that a professional chef wouldn't need one ... and guess what? "Worst cut I've had shucking," he says. "Use the gloves." It doesn't hurt to follow an oyster-shucking tutorial, either.
Buying oysters pre-shucked
If you're not down with shucking oysters yourself, that's fine. You can also buy them already shucked from a fishmonger. "Always order shucked oysters from a source with lots of experience in handling raw product," says Jim Foster. Make sure the person shucking your oysters has lots of experience, does it every day, and maintains excellent cold chain management, he says.
However, warns Bekah Angoff, never buy them already shucked unless you're standing there to watch the process happen. When transporting oysters, make sure not to drain off their natural liquor. It only adds to their delicious, briny flavor. Also, the liquor helps to keep them cold, so you want to avoid tipping their shells over and spilling it. If you're not careful, she says, "you risk losing the delicious oyster liquor and having the meat degrade." To avoid this, keep them cup-side down in the car and while preparing your meal.
If you've bought shucked oysters but won't be able to use them in time, don't worry: you can freeze them. Rima Kleimer advises you to freeze them for no more than three months and cook them upon thawing. This obviates any concerns about bacterial growth that may occur during the thawing process.
Classy oyster presentations
"The classiest way to serve oysters is on a chilled platter, arranged on a bed of crushed ice for a stunning presentation," says Robert Smith, a private chef at Culinary Collective Atl. "Garnish with lemon wedges, mignonette sauce (a mixture of vinegar, shallots, and pepper), and fresh herbs." Make sure you choose a metal serving platter that is large enough to retain a bed of ice, the better to keep oysters cold as people work on them. Arrange your ice so that it stays flat and keeps the bottom cup of the oyster shell in place. That way, the oyster liquid, which is a big part of the experience, will remain intact.
While many people enjoy tipping the oyster from the shell straight into their mouths, others might wish to use an implement, which is where cocktail forks come in handy. If you think you'll use them enough, you might even consider oyster forks. They have a more rounded shape to support the oyster so it doesn't fall apart, as well as a sharp blade on the front to remove the oyster from the bottom of the shell. A beautiful oyster platter and cocktail napkins are nice accompaniments to your tablescaping, too. Serving white wine (Sauvignon blanc is always a good way to go) or champagne in classy flutes is a lovely complement to the refinement of oysters.
Mignonette is the classic sauce to serve with oysters. "Mignonette is easy to make at home and always impresses guests," Jack Yoss says. "Simply take champagne, champagne vinegar, a little salt, cracked pepper, and fine diced shallots, make right before serving." Ideally, you want to make the mignonette from the same champagne that you're drinking. If you have a little caviar to throw on top, even better.
Enhancements for oysters on the half shell
Although lemon is often considered the only garnish you need for oysters on the half shell, there are several ways to spice up your presentation and dining experience. Similarly, while mignonette is the go-to sauce — usually served on the side so people can add as much as they like to each oyster before consuming — there are a number of other flavor profiles you might consider.
First and foremost, consider a twist on mignonette by adding blood orange, says Robert Smith. Use both the juice and zest for the ultimate seasoning. Alternatively, he says, "Top each oyster with a dollop of high-quality caviar and a touch of crème fraîche. This luxurious pairing enhances the briny flavor of the oysters and adds an elegant touch."
If you want to opt for the traditional oyster shooter, place shelled oysters "in shot glasses with a mix of cocktail sauce, vodka, or a spicy tomato-based drink. Garnish with a slice of lemon or a sprig of fresh herbs for a fun and sophisticated twist." The variations continue. If you're feeling up for something unusual, Smith says, you can pair oysters with seaweed or citrus foam, or use seasonal garnishes: "Pickled radishes, microgreens, or even edible flowers to add color and flavor to your oyster presentation."
Other ways to prepare oysters
Think you can only eat oysters raw? Not so fast. There are oodles of ways to cook them as well. Rima Kleimer loves to grill oysters with butter, herbs, and Parmesan, keeping them in their bottom shells during the cooking process. A specialized oyster grill pan makes it easier to keep oysters upright and retain their liquor throughout. This is very close to the recipe for the famous Oysters Rockefeller, which uses butter, herbs, and breadcrumbs. You can also just roast them until the shells open, says Kleimer, a delicious and flavorful way to go.
Baked oysters are another treat. "If you have nervous guests, baked oysters are a great starting point before you offer them a raw oyster on the shell," Jim Foster says. Plus, "They are a party favorite for us because they can be prepared in advance and baked at the last minute." Other cooked approaches, Maricel Gentile says, include fried oysters, which are great as appetizers or in po'boy sandwiches; oyster stew; or creamy pasta dishes — and that's just the American approach.
"From my Filipino roots," Gentile says, "I also enjoy making Talaba Kilawin, a dish where fresh oysters are marinated in vinegar, calamansi juice, garlic, and chili, creating a tangy and refreshing ceviche-like dish. It's a wonderful way to highlight the natural flavors of oysters with a bit of a tropical twist." If you become an expert at plain old oysters on the half shell (as if there's anything plain about them!), this is a great way to level up your skills and flavor profiles.
Common oyster mistakes
Make sure if you're new to live oysters that you carefully follow the storage rules. Keep them cold, don't cut off their oxygen supply, and cook any oysters that you have frozen. If you make a misstep, you could make them unsafe to eat. Most importantly, do not let them sit at room temperature for longer than two hours at any temperature above 40 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. If you want to avoid foodborne illness (spoiler alert: you should want this), make sure to pay attention to their best-by dates, either provided by the fishmonger or labeled on the can if they are preserved.
Also, many people are unaware that oysters are sensitive to cold. "They can freeze if they get too cold so don't leave them in the garage on a cold winter night," says Jim Foster. "Santa Claus doesn't like frozen oysters!"
Lastly, never shuck them at home if you don't feel confident or if you lack the proper equipment. This is an excellent way to get an injury.
Nutritional value and health benefits
Oysters are not only delicious; they're quite healthy. "Both farmed and wild oysters are sustainable and provide beneficial nutrients like protein, omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, copper, vitamin D, and vitamin B12," says Rima Kleimer. "Which you choose really depends on personal preference and accessibility." At only 81 calories per 100 grams (about six or seven oysters), you can indulge quite freely.
They also bring several health benefits to the table ... literally. They're indicated for brain and heart health, provide powerful anti-inflammatory services, and may even be the aphrodisiac people have believed them to be for thousands of years.
However, there are also some health risks of which you should be aware. There's the obvious risk of shellfish allergy, as well as the serious and potentially fatal risk of food poisoning. Signs of illness appear withing 24-48 hours, and those with preexisting conditions (especially related to the liver) should consume them with caution.