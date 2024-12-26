The Complete Guide To Buying And Serving Oysters

From seafood restaurants to dedicated oyster bars to happy hours worldwide, oysters are a mainstay of fun, classy dining. They are equally at home in down-home sandwiches and at sophisticated soirees. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given their deliciousness, the human love for them is nothing new: we've been eating oysters for more than 150,000 years. Available across the world, with fossilized evidence of their existence on every continent, oysters are clearly here to stay.

That doesn't, however, mean that everyone gets as many oysters as they might like. Part of this is because they're rather expensive compared to other seafood options, and part of it is because people simply don't know how to eat them at home. If you have to wait for a dining-out opportunity, you're going to get less of them, plain and simple.

Accordingly, it's time for the home chef to level up. If you're not sure what you're doing with the humble oyster, you're not alone; more folks could benefit from a guide on how to buy and prep them. Then, of course, there's serving them — the classic half-shell presentation isn't the only option. You can bake oysters and eat them with cocktail sauce, grill them, or make them into a stew ... and that's just for starters.