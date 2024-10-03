Did The French Dip Sandwich Really Originate In California?

Cole's (which also claims to be the oldest public house in Los Angeles) recounts a story that starts in 1908, when its chef, Jack Garlinghouse, began offering sandwiches with bread dipped in au jus for reasons that had more to do with function than flavor. Customers coming through the Pacific Electric building for a bite to eat may not have had the most optimal gum health, making it difficult to tear into that crusty French bread, so Garlinghouse softened the roll for them by soaking it first.

A competing opinion has Philippe the Original as the progenitor of the famous sandwich. And although this restaurant was founded the same year Cole's claims to have invented the dip, this establishment's first French dip tale doesn't take place until ten years later, in 1918. At that time, owner Mathieu Philippe apparently let a sandwich slip from his fingers and splash into a pan of drippings. The waiting customer was a police officer who couldn't be bothered with a replacement but wound up loving this softened, tasty sandwich so much that he returned for more the next day — this time with a crowd.

No matter which history you're inclined to believe, there's no doubt that a French dip sandwich is a crowd favorite. And for that, we have the great state of California to thank.