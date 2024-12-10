What Makes Medjool Dates The Ultimate Choice For Snacks And Smoothies

Shelf-stable fruit is a sleeper food category. Sure, you might have a box of raisins lying around from a batch of delicious oatmeal raisin cookies, but other packaged fruit may be less frequently procured. Well, you can integrate a dash of deliciously rich flavor by reaching for medjool dates. Offering a vibrant natural sweetness complemented by a dense, chewy texture, they're known as the "fruit of kings" for good reason.

With a thick, sticky flesh and a slightly wrinkled appearance, it might be easy to think medjool dates are dehydrated when they're often freshly packaged. Although stable in the pantry, they can be kept in the fridge for longer durations, offering what's often referred to as "nature's candy" at a moment's notice. And although they're enjoyable just as they are, they're especially tasty in quick and easy applications, elevating snacks, smoothies, and the like. Stuff them with peanut butter or tahini spread, and you'll have an energizing bite balanced with fat and sugar. Or simply blend dates with salt, vanilla, and plant milk, and you'll get a caramel-like foodstuff ready to flavor smoothies or top your oatmeal. Such breezy malleability makes medjool dates a worthy purchase.