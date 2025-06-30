The Affordable, Underrated Cut Of Steak That's Ideal For The Grill
When barbecue season is in full swing, nothing beats mouthwatering dishes whipped up on the grill. While there are a number of unexpected foods that work really well on the barbecue, it's hard to beat a tender, juicy steak. With so many steak cuts to choose from, it can be difficult to narrow down your selection and pick something that is primed for the grill and still friendly to your wallet. Luckily, you can make that choice with the help of a culinary expert.
On top of being a finalist on Gordon Ramsay's "Next Level Chef," Chef Christina Miros has also partnered with Pepsi as part of its Grilling Deserves Pepsi: BBQ Crashers campaign to bring your grill game to the next level. Chowhound reached out to Miros about one of the most underrated steak cuts for the grill: the oft-overlooked tri-tip.
Although she says that people might save the roughly triangular slab of beef for roasting, Miros puts any debate to rest, saying that "tri-tip is great for grilling" because of its beefy flavor, adding, "It's tender when sliced correctly. It is also an affordable cut compared to many others." And while she notes that "tri-tip can feel intimidating to some due to its two grain directions," it's clear that this steak gets her stamp of approval for the summer grilling season.
What makes a good grilling steak?
Tri-tip is a prime example of a flavorful steak that won't break the bank, and Christina Miros generously shared a few other bang-for-your-buck steak cuts that she likes to reach for. "Hanger steak is my favorite but can sometimes be difficult to find in a grocery store," she notes, adding that "flat iron, skirt steak, and flank steak are all great options." Hanger steak has long been prized by butchers, and her other choices are no slouches either. But for Miros, choosing these cuts comes down to how well they adapt to the grill, as well as your grilling style.
It's always a good idea to have a marinade for your tri-tip steak, and it's this step that has Miros shortlisting her other choice cuts. "They all take really well to marinades and yield decent quantities for the price. I love to place these cuts into a large Ziploc bag and add all the marinade right into the bag," she explains. As for how long to season your steak and how to prepare it for the grill, Miros recommends marinating the beef for a few hours at a minimum and up to overnight to take on enough flavor. Before tossing the tri-tip on the heat, she also advises dabbing the meat dry with a paper towel, since "a dry steak will allow for a great crust to develop." An easy prep, a relatively low cost, and an exceptional flavor? Sounds like the perfect setup for some laid-back grilling.