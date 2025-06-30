The Affordable, Underrated Cut Of Steak That's Ideal For The Grill

When barbecue season is in full swing, nothing beats mouthwatering dishes whipped up on the grill. While there are a number of unexpected foods that work really well on the barbecue, it's hard to beat a tender, juicy steak. With so many steak cuts to choose from, it can be difficult to narrow down your selection and pick something that is primed for the grill and still friendly to your wallet. Luckily, you can make that choice with the help of a culinary expert.

On top of being a finalist on Gordon Ramsay's "Next Level Chef," Chef Christina Miros has also partnered with Pepsi as part of its Grilling Deserves Pepsi: BBQ Crashers campaign to bring your grill game to the next level. Chowhound reached out to Miros about one of the most underrated steak cuts for the grill: the oft-overlooked tri-tip.

Although she says that people might save the roughly triangular slab of beef for roasting, Miros puts any debate to rest, saying that "tri-tip is great for grilling" because of its beefy flavor, adding, "It's tender when sliced correctly. It is also an affordable cut compared to many others." And while she notes that "tri-tip can feel intimidating to some due to its two grain directions," it's clear that this steak gets her stamp of approval for the summer grilling season.