How The Iconic Cobb Salad Was Invented

Though the timeless, iconic Cobb salad has a certain innate elegance — conjuring images of sophisticated lunches and upscale menus — its beginnings were anything but. The dish was, in fact, cobbled together from necessity, resourcefulness, and the best motivator of all: an empty stomach.

As culinary legend has it, the Cobb salad was an invention born from scrappiness, as one Robert Cobb, the owner of the star-studded Los Angeles restaurant the Brown Derby, stumbled into his kitchen after a long day serving customers. Most accounts say that Cobb, looking for a hasty meal he could throw together from the day's scraps, assembled lettuce, chicken, boiled eggs, some cooked bacon, chives, tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado, and salad dressing, and the Cobb salad — as it would come to be known — was born.

The combination of crunchy salad, buttery avocado, tangy blue cheese, and rich, hearty bacon, chicken, and eggs is a simple albeit delicious combo that would prove to have staying power. From the time of its birth (when it was soon put on the Brown Derby's menu as a permanent item) until today, Cobb salads are a mainstay on casual and high-end menus alike. You're as likely to find one on the menu of a fast food joint as you are at fancier restaurants (and who could forget the iconic Cobb salad mentioned in "Sex and the City"?).