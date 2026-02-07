10 Ways To Use Up That Bag Of Lemons Before They Go Bad

Forget girl math, we're here to talk about lemon math: Your cocktail recipe calls for one lemon (Is that a large? Small? Two medium?), and that cheesecake recipe you've been meaning to try calls for one lemon's worth of juice (but what if it's not a particularly juicy lemon?). Wow, lemons are expensive, you think, as you decide that it's more economical to buy a whole bag of lemons than two or three single fruits in the produce section. In no time at all, your countertop is filled with the two or three lemons you needed for these recipes, along with three others that you didn't need but got for "free" anyway. It's a consumerist and mathematical conundrum if we do say so ourselves, and one that we've faced more times than we'd like to admit. The result? A lot of head-scratching and wondering about how we're going to use those leftover lemons before they go bad.

If you only have one lemon on hand, you could probably find a way to add it to some recipe without much thought. But we're talking about enough lemons to fuel a lemonade stand on a busy suburban street corner, so you're going to have to get those creative juices flowing — quite literally — and find ways to put that citrus to good use. But you know what they say ... when life gives you lemons, you read a piece about the most creative ways to use up a ton of lemons at once.