11 Genius Lemon Hacks To Naturally Clean Your Kitchen

Choosing the best cutting board for your kitchen can be a tricky choice. Plastic, wood, glass, marble — there are so many materials and colors from which to choose. Wood is one of the most popular options, as its neutral color matches most kitchens and it doesn't scratch as easily as plastic. Keeping a wooden cutting board clean and stain-free can be a challenge though, especially if you are preparing foods with deep colors such as strawberries or beets.

Hot soapy water is the best way to keep your wooden cutting board clean day-to-day, but if you have a stubborn stain that needs removing, lemon juice will come to your rescue. To clean up your board, simply sprinkle salt across it, then rub half a lemon over the top. Leave the mixture on the board for around five minutes, then clean it with a damp cloth. The great thing about this hack is that you can do it with an already-used lemon, so it's a great task to do at the end of the day when you've been cooking with lemons.

In addition to making your board look better, lemon juice has antibacterial properties, meaning you can be reassured that it is sanitizing your board at the same time. The fragrant scent will also tackle any stubborn smells that have been hanging about after preparing garlic or onions, meaning lemon juice is an overall wonderful option for keeping your cutting board in check.