Grill Salmon Directly On Top Of This Fruit For Next-Level Flavoring

Fish and citrus are best mates, their flavors marrying together as classically as peanut butter and jelly. Pops of acid from citrus fruits offset the briny qualities of a fish, creating a quintessential flavor balance. It's the reason why lemon is the star of many fish dishes.

Contrasting flavors aside, what is going on behind the scenes that makes this combo a winner? Without getting too high-school chemistry about it, seafood and lemon are a perfect pairing because the acid in the lemon cancels out a chemical called trimethylamine. This is what causes that stereotypical "fishy" smell.

Many cooks squeeze lemon juice over their salmon as it is cooking or top it with pieces of lemon, but why not flip the script? An unexpected way to impart that bright lemon flavor, while making the grilling process easier, is to lay your salmon over a nest of sliced lemons right on the grill.