Next Time You Have Too Many Lemons, Try This Moroccan-Style Of Preservation

Moroccan lemon preservation is an ancient technique that involves salt-packing fresh lemons in their own juice. After a month of curing, these lemons are used as a staple in Moroccan cuisine, such as in recipes for tagines, stews, and salads. While they're wildly popular in Morocco, preserved lemons aren't unique to the region. Known as lemon pickles, pickled lemons, and country lemons, preserved lemons have been treasured for centuries in many cultures as a condiment, health food, and prized cooking ingredient.

Salt packing lemons started as a way to extend their use beyond the growing season in places like Morocco and the Middle East. But the practice traveled along with lemons as they were exported around the world. Pickling lemons became popular in European cookbooks in the 19th century to preserve the exotic fruit so far from where it was grown.

Moroccan preserved lemons are very easy to make and require only a few ingredients, but they do take at least a month to cure. Once they're ready, they'll last up to a year in the fridge. The preservation method mellows out the sour zest of the lemon rinds and adds a salty flavor to the mix, along with a pickled taste that comes from the fermentation. They can be used in baking and cooking, as a unique condiment on the dinner table, and in cocktails. Pickled lemons are even used in Ayurvedic cooking to support health and wellness.