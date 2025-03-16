Why Seafood And Lemon Are A Perfect Pairing

Almost anytime you order seafood at a restaurant, whether it's lobster tails or salmon steaks or fish tacos, you are going to see lemon slices. The lemon wedges are often placed to the side, lying in wait for you to squeeze them over your fish. Other times, lemon juice is worked into the sauce that is already in the dish, like lemon garlic butter sauce on shrimp. Where does this combo come from, and why is it so commonplace? For some expert answers, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Curt Brown, a lobsterman and marine biologist at Ready Seafood in Maine and a board member of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative.

According to Brown, who specializes in lobster dishes, it all comes down to the acidity: "The acidity of the lemon makes the sweetness of a lobster pop. Citrus notes, like lemon, are a great complement that brighten the flavor and balance the richness of the meat." Citrus fruits like lemons also play an important role in disguising fishy tastes in seafood, such as salmon. With shellfish like lobster, which can taste fairly sweet, the sourness of a dash of lemon juice adds some complexity because opposite flavors like sweet and sour blend well. It's similar to how lemons can balance overly sweet drinks. For an extra bright, citrus-like flavor, Brown recommends combining lemon and dill together to pair with lobster.