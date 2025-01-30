Leftover Lemon Curd Is The Secret To Perfectly Caramelized Roast Chicken
Lemon curd is one of those foods that feels utterly perfect. Made from the best things in life (butter, sugar, egg yolks, and citrus), it's no surprise that the finished product is a classic, favorited for its versatility and flavor.
Yet while many may be accustomed to using this stuff as a spread on toast, layered into sweet vanilla ice cream, or as a topping for a slice of pie, there is a savory application that might just blow your lemon-loving mind. Next time you have a little curd leftover, use it to turn your roasted chicken into a citrusy glazed masterpiece.
There are other condiments that make for a great baked chicken, but the reason this works is simple — just refer back to that ingredient list. These elements all have something to offer your chicken, and you might already be accustomed to using lemon juice and butter, or even an egg wash. But the sugar also promotes that perfectly crisp exterior and browning thanks to the Maillard reaction. This chicken is also reported to be extremely moist and juicy, giving home cooks a handy new trick that can transform even the most basic but foolproof roasted chicken recipe.
Let a little lemon curd do the heavy lifting
The beauty of this tip is also in its simplicity when it comes to the prep process — the lemon curd does all the hard work. For a 3 ½ to 4 ½ pound chicken, you don't need more than a ½ cup of lemon curd. You can season it with just a few other staples — salt and pepper — or take the opportunity to mix in some additional flavors like chili powder, turmeric, ginger, (or even cinnamon, to give your roasted chicken a uniquely vibrant flavor), or herbs like thyme or rosemary.
You'll want to be sure the skin is patted dry, and then tuck the seasoned lemon curd both in between the chicken's skin and meat. Smooth it over the outside as a coating, too, to ensure that caramelization and glazed quality develops evenly as you roast. Remember to give your roasted chicken about 10 minutes to rest before slicing into it, to make sure you preserve all those delicious juices. But with this lemony trick, you can count on a perfectly roasted, caramelized and utterly craveable new classic.