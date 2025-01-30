Leftover Lemon Curd Is The Secret To Perfectly Caramelized Roast Chicken

Lemon curd is one of those foods that feels utterly perfect. Made from the best things in life (butter, sugar, egg yolks, and citrus), it's no surprise that the finished product is a classic, favorited for its versatility and flavor.

Yet while many may be accustomed to using this stuff as a spread on toast, layered into sweet vanilla ice cream, or as a topping for a slice of pie, there is a savory application that might just blow your lemon-loving mind. Next time you have a little curd leftover, use it to turn your roasted chicken into a citrusy glazed masterpiece.

There are other condiments that make for a great baked chicken, but the reason this works is simple — just refer back to that ingredient list. These elements all have something to offer your chicken, and you might already be accustomed to using lemon juice and butter, or even an egg wash. But the sugar also promotes that perfectly crisp exterior and browning thanks to the Maillard reaction. This chicken is also reported to be extremely moist and juicy, giving home cooks a handy new trick that can transform even the most basic but foolproof roasted chicken recipe.