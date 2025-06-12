14 Tips For Making The Best Lemonade You'll Be Drinking All Summer

You'll find no shortage of tips for making lemonade on the internet. While some recipes suggest that you can use lemon extract or lemon juice concentrate, homemade lemonade is simply not a place where you want to cut corners. You'll want to stock up on high-quality, fleshy lemons to make your batch. Freshly squeezed lemons simply have a much brighter and fresher flavor than bottled products or extracts, which is exactly what you're craving on a hot summer day — not a drink that tastes stale.

It's relatively easy to find good lemons for juicing at the store, as long as you know what to look for. The skin should look shiny, yellow, and bright without any visible signs of wrinkles or soft spots. If you're buying single lemons, try to opt for heavier ones, as they have more juice than lighter ones. We'd also recommend picking them up and giving them a little squeeze; they should have some give to them. Lemons that are hard and solid may not have as much juice. You can also lean in and give them a good sniff — you're looking for a bright, citrusy, and, well, lemony odor.

Lemons keep relatively well, so you can buy a bag and make lemonade at your leisure. Keep them in the fridge, away from ripening fruit like apples and bananas, and use them within a month.