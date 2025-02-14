How To Turn Extra Lemons Into A Cozy Bowl Of Soup
Ah, the versatile lemon. This zesty delight can brighten anything from a glass of sparkling water to a buttery fish skillet. While we're a fan of flexible produce like this one, there is a downside to these perishable fruits, and that is they go bad fast. (Especially if you buy in bulk.)
If you have a bundle of forgotten lemons languishing on your countertop, don't toss them into the bin yet. There is so much you can do with lemons, no matter their age. Older lemons might not yield as much juice as fresh ones, and maybe aren't fit to be the star of a dish, but they're still very useful. One of our favorite ways to utilize those leftover lemons? Turning them into a cozy bowl of soup.
No matter what recipe you're making, lemon can transform a soup of any kind. Whether you're hoping to lighten up a hearty sausage stew or bring balance to homemade broth, a lemon can do it. Soups need acids to help punch up the flavor. No matter if it's a Meyer or regular lemon, this fruit is the perfect choice for the job– and it doesn't have to stop with its juice. Simmer lemon peels in a soup broth to extract more of that signature lemony tang, bringing flavor and a boost of antioxidants into your bowl. Just be sure to leave the pith behind to avoid bitterness, and heat your soup on low to prevent over-extracting the lemon's oils.
Teach old lemons new tricks
Once you've infused a soup broth with some tartness and tang, strain out the peels and top your bowl with freshly grated lemon zest. That's all there is to using old lemons, and despite their age, they really do pack a refreshing punch.
If you notice your lemons are starting to wither with age, but soup isn't on the menu that week, there's always the option to peel a lemon and freeze its peels and juice until you're ready to use them. One of the best ways to do this is to squeeze lemon juice into an ice cube tray to portion it out. Kept like this, those lemon elements should stay fresh in the freezer for a few months.
Now if your lemon crosses from shriveled territory into the realm of moldy or slimy, it might be beyond saving. These are ripe to hit the bin. (Better luck next time little guys.) It's better to be safe than sorry, but be discerning. Not only does saving leftover lemons for soup prevent waste, it also brings brightness and lightness to the bowl, so it's truly a win-win.