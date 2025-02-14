How To Turn Extra Lemons Into A Cozy Bowl Of Soup

Ah, the versatile lemon. This zesty delight can brighten anything from a glass of sparkling water to a buttery fish skillet. While we're a fan of flexible produce like this one, there is a downside to these perishable fruits, and that is they go bad fast. (Especially if you buy in bulk.)

If you have a bundle of forgotten lemons languishing on your countertop, don't toss them into the bin yet. There is so much you can do with lemons, no matter their age. Older lemons might not yield as much juice as fresh ones, and maybe aren't fit to be the star of a dish, but they're still very useful. One of our favorite ways to utilize those leftover lemons? Turning them into a cozy bowl of soup.

No matter what recipe you're making, lemon can transform a soup of any kind. Whether you're hoping to lighten up a hearty sausage stew or bring balance to homemade broth, a lemon can do it. Soups need acids to help punch up the flavor. No matter if it's a Meyer or regular lemon, this fruit is the perfect choice for the job– and it doesn't have to stop with its juice. Simmer lemon peels in a soup broth to extract more of that signature lemony tang, bringing flavor and a boost of antioxidants into your bowl. Just be sure to leave the pith behind to avoid bitterness, and heat your soup on low to prevent over-extracting the lemon's oils.