Make The Easiest Lemon Curd Of Your Life Right In The Microwave

Lemon curd has a rich history that predates the 19th century. The recipe was first mentioned in English novelist Lady Charlotte Campbell Bury's 1844 cookbook "The Lady's Own Cookery Book." However, variations of it — called "lemon cheese" — can be further traced in history. Now, the tart topping is a staple in the England culinary scene and is commonly served with a traditional afternoon tea alongside a selection of sweet scones. Making lemon curd usually requires standing over a hot stovetop to monitor the mixture as it thickens, but with a microwave hack, the recipe can be easily made in less than 15 minutes.

The delicious treat is made of a blend of kitchen staples: Lemons, sugar, eggs, and butter. When the ingredients are properly prepared, the result is thick and creamy lemon substance that can be served as a topping with different types of breads and pastries, or with crepes or pancakes, or as a filling in a cake or pie. In fact, the versatile spread can even be used to make an unforgettable peanut butter sandwich or to coat chicken for a more complex roasted dinner dish. Making lemon curd in the microwave eliminates the amount of dishes and labor it takes to cook the sweet custard. And given the quick heating features of the appliance, it simplifies the process of cooking the topping, as it needs to be heated in small increments to get the desired texture.