The One Ingredient That Transforms Your Chicken Noodle Soup

In the United States, few dishes are as synonymous with comfort food as chicken noodle soup. Whether it's a cold, gloomy day, you're feeling ill, or just need to wrap yourself around a warm soup, chicken noodle soup is there to comfort you. With a selection of basic ingredients and relatively simple prep requirements, chicken noodle soup can come together easily even if you have to make it yourself while you're not at your best. But that ease doesn't mean that your soup can't be the greatest version of itself. Adding one simple ingredient to your chicken noodle soup can transform it into something truly special: lemon juice.

Lemons are such a typical sight in kitchens and restaurants that we sometimes forget just how magical they can be. And, in part, that's because it's easy to misuse them. If you dump in some lemon juice with the broth when you start cooking a soup, then by the time you serve it up, the vibrancy it can bring to your dish will have disappeared or (worse) turned to bitterness. When you add lemon juice to your soup is crucial. Lemon zest early on is fine, but the juice will work best if added after you remove your soup from the heat. If you have cooked enough soup to warm some up later (which you should absolutely do), add the lemon juice only to the portion you serve up so that when you reheat the rest of the soup you don't run afoul of that same bitter problem.

