Effortlessly Clean Old Oven Grime With One Fresh Ingredient

We'll admit it, cleaning isn't always the most fun thing to do in your home. Cleaning the oven, in particular, is the second most disliked household chore by Americans. Therefore, it's not strange to find that many people push back this task time and again, resulting in the grime sticking more to the oven as it gets baked with every subsequent cooking episode. So how do you clean that old grease without breaking your back in the process? The secret is using lemon, a natural powerhouse for cleaning.

The process is pretty straightforward. First, put some water in an oven-safe bowl or dish and squeeze the juice of two lemons into it. You can also just slice the lemons and drop the pieces inside the water. Now place the dish in the oven and switch it on to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Let the dish with the lemon water hang in there for about 20 minutes so the water heats and releases steam into the oven cavity. After the 20 minutes are over, turn off the oven and let it cool for 10 to 20 minutes so you can safely handle the lemon water and clean the oven interior. Now, take a cloth and dampen it with the lemon water then use it to wipe down the oven. You may need to apply some elbow grease to scrub off the most stuck-on grime, but, thankfully, it'll be much easier than if you hadn't started with steaming.

