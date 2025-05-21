15 Best Ways To Use Lemon Curd

There are some ingredients that every home baker should have in their arsenal, including the mainstays: flour, leavening agents, sugar, and butter. But we're going to propose another, slightly more unconventional addition that everyone should have on hand: lemon curd. Lemon curd is a custard-like topping made by cooking down butter, lemon juice, sugar, butter (which can be substituted with olive oil), and eggs on the stovetop or in the microwave until a creamy mixture forms. This easy-to-make ingredient has the perfect mashup of tart and sweet flavors, and its thick texture makes it easy to spread on an array of foods.

If you're working with a recipe that calls for a scant amount of homemade or store-bought lemon curd, you may be scratching your head about how to use up the rest of it before it goes bad. But fear not, as we have compiled a list of some of our favorite ways to put this versatile, and an arguably pantry staple ingredient to good use.