8 Spicy Ingredients That Make Breakfast Sizzle With Awesome Flavor

If you haven't delved into the world of chorizo sausage yet, now is the time to try. With its massive dose of flavor, it's the perfect way to spice up the first meal of the day. A few tidbits of knowledge to start with: Mexican and Spanish chorizo are quite different, though both are almost always pork. Mexican chorizo is a crumbly, typically spicier sausage that contains hot peppers like jalapeños along with vinegar and garlic. It's also raw and thus must be cooked before consuming. Spanish chorizo, on the other hand, is dry-cured and edible out of the package. Spanish pimentón (smoked paprika) is its calling card, not peppers, so you'll find more of a deep, smoky warmth rather than a chile-pepper blast. Check its label, though: There are different varieties, some hotter than others.

With its crumbled form, Mexican chorizo is perhaps the most versatile. Try whipping up cream gravy for biscuits with Mexican chorizo, cilantro, and a little chipotle chili powder. You could also cook it up and scramble eggs with it for a spicy, high-protein breakfast. If potatoes are a must, chorizo is a perfect protein for a breakfast hash, complete with bell peppers, sour cream, and salsa.

Spicy Spanish chorizo is a delight to slice and consume on its own, but you might also enjoy it on brioche with an egg (bougie bonus points if you make it quail). Or, for a crowd, a pot of Spanish baked eggs, chock-full of chorizo, veggies, and a rich red sauce, is the way to go.