The Best And Worst Hummus To Buy At The Grocery Store, Ranked

This hummus selection was designed to obtain a good variety; I wanted at least one of all the main variations I see at supermarkets so that readers would have an idea whether to stick with the classic or try one of the more adventurous flavors (and in that case, which ones to go for). The brands I chose were the ones I see at my main grocery stores, Walmart Supercenter and Harris Teeter. I taste-tested all of these hummus varieties both on their own and with a carrot dipped into them. I then revisited each one several times as I organized my impressions. The classic hummus varieties, in particular, had to be differentiated, so their repeat taste sessions saw them pitted side by side, with lemon water as a palate cleanser.

My rankings are based on the flavor and texture of the hummus, price, and ingredients used (including the oil, to a degree). A well-rated hummus for this review is one that provides good value for money. It not only tastes great but would also integrate seamlessly with other foods (since we rarely eat hummus alone). The ideal texture was creamy and well-emulsified with no wateriness or graininess.

Traditional homemade hummus is made with extra virgin olive oil instead of vegetable oil, which imparts an iconic flavor. Many store-bought hummus brands omit this and use canola or other cheaper neutral oils instead. Since this is almost universal, brands were not ranked down for not including olive oil, but, if all else was equal, a hummus with olive oil might be ranked over one without it.