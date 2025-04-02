What Is Gochujang?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you find yourself dining in a Korean restaurant in the near future, one of the many blessings of the evening comes to the table looking like a thick red paste you might put slather on a canvas with a palette knife to create a visual art masterpiece. It's gochujang paste, and while it is a masterpiece, it's a work of art of the culinary sort, not the fine art kind. No matter. Its thick, brick-red texture lends an amazing mouthfeel and a spicy and sweet umami-rich flavor to everything it touches. On top of eggs. Stirred up in stews. Slathered on the assorted cuts of meats at a Korean BBQ.

In other words, it's ubiquitous, and it ought to be. It's been around long enough — several hundred years, at least — giving it enough time to be something that can be found from one end of the globe to the other. But while it's everywhere, not everyone has tried it. If you're among them, this is a serious foodie mistake you'll want to correct and soon. Because its flavor is a unicorn among condiment flavors, it's something that's difficult to replicate and even more difficult to forget once you've tried it. In other words, it's just the seasoning you need to make all your great Asian dishes taste even better.