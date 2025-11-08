Yes, Jalapeños Aren't As Spicy As You Remember. Here's What's Happening

For some people, no meal is complete without a kick of heat. Jalapeños are a go-to choice for many, whether used as a core ingredient in a classic, five-ingredient pico de gallo or muddled into a spicy iteration of the perfect margarita. Their herbaceous notes, versatility, and moderate (yet satisfying) spice level are a handful of reasons why jalapeños are particularly sought after and savored. That said, those with a well-tuned palate (and old enough to remember) may have noticed that the fresh jalapeños from their local grocery stores don't carry the same kick as they did in past decades. Even when you look for the visual cues to identify the hotter pepper, chances are the heat level is not up to the standards that you were previously familiar with. If that's the case, it's not just you who feels that way. The food critic and writer, Brian Reinhart, on an episode of the podcast The Sporkful, also described a decline in the spice levels of store-bought jalapeños. Host Willa Paskin delved into the science behind why.

For starters, there are many varieties of jalapeños, each affording varying spice levels. In the 1980s, as Mexican cuisine grew in popularity among American consumers, so did the range of spice levels demanded, not only in restaurant food but also in packaged consumables like store-bought salsa. However, it was hard to predict how hot a jalapeño was going to be. To address that, producers began growing jalapeños that are consistently mild-tasting so that manufacturers can use them as a base spice level for their products and build upon them further for spicier versions.