9 Popular Keto Bread Brands Ranked From Worst To Best

Just like anyone, folks following the keto diet want their bread as tasty and texturally pleasant as possible (i.e., as much like standard bread as they can get, minus the high net carb count). Unfortunately, there are a few issues that low-carb consumers report with certain keto breads — an eggy flavor, spongy texture, and digestive discomfort are the most common. After all, these breads are made with different ingredients from conventional bread. Instead of wheat flour, you might find almond flour, for instance. Keto breads also tend to be very high in protein and fat, and you'll often find wildly high fiber content in one slice, which equals a lower net carb count — and a tummy ache if you aren't used to consuming that much fiber in one fell swoop.

But for the keto crowd, these trade-offs in flavor and texture are part of the game. A strictly keto lifestyle involves limiting one's total carb intake to under 50 grams a day. Part of that means avoiding conventional breads and snacks like chips, and replacing them with healthier options like crunchy cottage cheese chips, or MacGyvering together a keto-friendly fast food meal. I don't follow the keto diet, but I watch my total carb intake and have used keto or low-carb breads in the past to do that. For this ranking of popular keto breads, I assessed each product on its flavor and texture. I'm not going to sugar-coat my findings: Some of these breads were a penance to consume. Others were fine, and a couple were actually pretty good.