Spanish Vs Mexican Chorizo: Is There A Difference?

The seasoned pork sausage chorizo is a staple of many Spanish and Latin American cuisines. It's often included in dishes like hearty chili con carne and can also be utilized as a flavorful booster in meaty dishes like sloppy Joe's or even in a fresh feta and chickpea-based salad. However, not all chorizo is created equal, and the variety of chorizo that you choose can have a big impact on your experience with the savory sausage.

There's a panoply of chorizo varieties out there, thanks in no small part to Spain's colonial history. Now, many regions of the world claim their own styles of chorizo, from Paraguay to India. But of all the unique variations in the sausage, the Spanish and Mexican styles are two of the preeminent chorizo types out there.

Aside from their similar composition, though, these two sausages are quite distinct. The Spanish variety is dried, cured, and smoked and usually has garlic and smoked paprika. The Mexican variety is often fresher and more crumbly than its counterpart, since it's not smoked. So if a cured chorizo is your aim, shoot for the Spanish version; if you prefer a fresher, spicier chorizo that you need to cook first, then buy Mexican chorizo.