What's The Difference Between Chili Crisp And Chili Crunch?

Chili crisp has been a beloved Asian condiment for generations, adding a satisfying crunch and bold heat to countless dishes. One of the earliest and most iconic store-bought versions is Lao Gan Ma Spicy Chili Crisp, which was introduced in 1984 by Tao Huabi in China. In recent years, this fiery blend has achieved mainstream popularity, inspiring a wave of new brands and variations. Even Trader Joe's has hopped on the trend with its own version, making it easier to bring the flavorful condiment into home kitchens. Fans can use it to season their fried eggs, noodle dishes, pizza, or even as a surprisingly good ice cream topping. But with so many varieties now available, you might wonder: What exactly is the difference between chili crisp and chili crunch? The truth is, not much.

The terms chili crisp and chili crunch are often used interchangeably. Each brand puts its own unique spin on the condiment, with some versions leaning more towards crunchier textures, while others focus on spiciness or a milder heat profile, so the title may not do much to even describe the jar you're considering. Each product features its proprietary blend of seasonings, making no two exactly alike. Whether the label says "crisp" or "crunch" often just comes down to branding, as does the spelling of "chili" or "chile." To add to the confusion, there's also chili oil, which is made differently and is typically thinner and less chunky than either crisp or crunch.