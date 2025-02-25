This Spicy, Crispy Twist Makes Savory Oatmeal Even Better

From coconut shavings to juicy strawberries and floral honey, oatmeal toppings come in many shapes, sizes, and shades of flavor. Although cozy, chocolatey, and fruity fixings are among some of the more common oatmeal embellishments, savory toppings rival their sweet counterparts. Savory oatmeal is exactly what it sounds like — oats cooked in salty, umami-rich ingredients that culminate in a hearty meal that's more like a stew than dessert. Of course, one of the biggest mistakes you can make when cooking oatmeal is not selecting the right ingredients for toppings. However, by crowning your savory oatmeal with chili crisp, you'll never be stuck with a bland breakfast.

Chili crisp is an Asian condiment made up of simple yet show-stopping ingredients – dried chile flakes and fried alliums suspended in velvety smooth oil. Recipes vary by culture, brand, and personal preferences, and may also include MSG, sugar, and garlic, plus peanuts, sesame seeds, peppercorns, and other crunchy elements. Spicy, savory, and satisfying, chili crisp gives the otherwise bland taste of cooked oats a much-needed depth of full-bodied flavor. Because it's made from ingredients that are frequently used in a diverse range of recipes, it marries well with other savory oatmeal add-ins, so you won't have to compromise on or omit your go-to fixings. Plus, chili crisp gives the soft, tender quality of oatmeal a new textural dimension with its intense crunchiness.

For more control over the exact flavor of chili crisp, it's easy to make from home by simmering aromatics, spices, and chile flakes in neutral oil until infused. More conveniently, chili crisp is widely available at most supermarkets.