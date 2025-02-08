The 5-Ingredient Italian Sandwich That's A Vegetarian Delight
Italy's sandwich culture is as diverse and rich as the country itself, with each region boasting its own signature creations. But among these culinary treasures, the cinque e cinque from Livorno stands out as something truly special. One of the most remarkable aspects of the cinque e cinque is how it shines as a vegan and vegetarian-friendly Italian sandwich. Its five plant-based ingredients — bread, chickpea flour, olive oil, water, and salt — make it an excellent choice for those seeking a meat-free meal without compromising taste, heartiness, or tradition.
Translating to "five and five," this simple sandwich has been a staple of Livornese life since the 1930s when its ingredients — bread and a savory chickpea pancake — each cost five lire. Equal parts history and comfort food, cinque e cinque is a delicious window into the city's past. This iconic sandwich pairs a warm, soft bread roll with a golden chickpea pancake or torta di ceci, offering both a rustic and refined taste. The chickpea pancake is protein-rich, gluten-free, and does not contain animal products. Optional toppings, like marinated eggplant or plenty of black pepper, are frequently added to the sandwich in Italy, and they can enhance it further while keeping it entirely plant-based.
Chickpea flour pancakes
With such a simple sandwich, each ingredient is important, and in this sandwich, the star of the show is the chickpea flour pancake. Legend states that Genovese sailors discovered the recipe in the 1284 Battle of Meloria. After a raging storm, they found spilled chickpea flour and olive oil in the seawater and left the resulting mixture to bake in the sun. The resulting "pancake" became perfect sustenance for hungry sailors. Over time, the recipe traveled along the Mediterranean coast, becoming known as farinata in Liguria, cecina in Tuscany, and socca near Nice, France. By the 20th century, Livorno had claimed it as its own in the form of the beloved cinque e cinque sandwich.
Strolling Livorno's streets and markets, you'll still find tortai (chickpea pancake artisans) keeping the tradition of cinque e cinque alive. These craftsmen pour batter onto round copper trays and cook it in wood-fired ovens until the pancake develops a golden crust and creamy center. Sliced into wedges to enjoy as is or used as part of a cinque e cinque, its rich flavor and satisfying texture elevate this seemingly simple sandwich. The bread — almost an equally important element of the sandwich — is traditionally francesino, a sort of small baguette that happens to be made without milk or lard, keeping the sandwich fully vegan.
For Livorno locals, cinque e cinque is more than a meal: It's culture. Every May 5th (5/5), Livorno and its tortai celebrate the cinque e cinque with a time-honored festival.