With such a simple sandwich, each ingredient is important, and in this sandwich, the star of the show is the chickpea flour pancake. Legend states that Genovese sailors discovered the recipe in the 1284 Battle of Meloria. After a raging storm, they found spilled chickpea flour and olive oil in the seawater and left the resulting mixture to bake in the sun. The resulting "pancake" became perfect sustenance for hungry sailors. Over time, the recipe traveled along the Mediterranean coast, becoming known as farinata in Liguria, cecina in Tuscany, and socca near Nice, France. By the 20th century, Livorno had claimed it as its own in the form of the beloved cinque e cinque sandwich.

Strolling Livorno's streets and markets, you'll still find tortai (chickpea pancake artisans) keeping the tradition of cinque e cinque alive. These craftsmen pour batter onto round copper trays and cook it in wood-fired ovens until the pancake develops a golden crust and creamy center. Sliced into wedges to enjoy as is or used as part of a cinque e cinque, its rich flavor and satisfying texture elevate this seemingly simple sandwich. The bread — almost an equally important element of the sandwich — is traditionally francesino, a sort of small baguette that happens to be made without milk or lard, keeping the sandwich fully vegan.

For Livorno locals, cinque e cinque is more than a meal: It's culture. Every May 5th (5/5), Livorno and its tortai celebrate the cinque e cinque with a time-honored festival.