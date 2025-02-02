How Bloody Marys Came To Be A Breakfast Cocktail
When you think of breakfast cocktails, you might conjure up images of a jolting espresso martini, sweet and refreshing mimosas, or a simple screwdriver made up of OJ and vodka. But the King (or Queen?) of breakfast drinks is the bloody Mary. While there are a variety of ways to make a bloody Mary, classic recipes typically include tomato juice, vodka, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, salt, pepper, and garnishes (that can sometimes be over-the-top). However, part of the appeal of this cocktail is how customizable it is. While a classic bloody Mary is no doubt delicious, adding olive brine to the mix gives your drink a tangy kick, and you can make it as spicy or mild as you like. If you're really feeling adventurous, try adding a bit of beef broth to really transform your bloody Mary.
Perhaps what makes a bloody Mary such a popular order at brunch is its reputation as a hangover cure. Having the "hair of the dog that bit you," or drinking more alcohol to relieve those unpleasant hangover symptoms, is a common reason why people order booze at brunch even though they are feeling out of sorts from the previous night's shenanigans. While this is a short-term fix, it actually just delays the negative effects and often times makes them worse. However, even though the vodka in a bloody Mary isn't doing you any favors, the other ingredients truly are. Tomato juice provides rehydration, electrolytes, antioxidants, and vitamins A and C, all of which can help you nurse that hangover. The high sodium content also helps to replenish electrolytes, which can give you more energy and alleviate headaches and muscle cramps.
The many origin stories surrounding the bloody Mary
But where did the name and recipe for the bloody Mary come from? There are a few different tales for how the bloody Mary came to be, but the most popular story involves a bartender in Paris getting creative with foreign ingredients. In 1921, a man named Ferdinand Petiot was slinging drinks at a well-known Parisian bar called Harry's. This establishment was a popular watering hole for homesick American expats, as well as Russians fleeing the revolution in their country. Americans brought canned tomato juice across the pond, while Russians were still fond of their vodka. Petiot had the idea to combine those two ingredients, and to add some excitement with lemon juice and various seasonings, and the rest is history.
There are a few theories as to how the drink was given its name, though the exact origin remains murky 100 years later. Some say it was an ode to Queen Mary Tudor (who was nicknamed "Bloody Mary"). Another story attributes the name to a dancer named Mary at a Chicago bar called Bucket of Blood, who visited Harry's whenever she was in Paris. While we will probably never learn who exactly dubbed this drink with its iconic name, it's clear that bloody Marys have cemented themselves as a pillar of importance in the world of brunch.