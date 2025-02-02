How Bloody Marys Came To Be A Breakfast Cocktail

When you think of breakfast cocktails, you might conjure up images of a jolting espresso martini, sweet and refreshing mimosas, or a simple screwdriver made up of OJ and vodka. But the King (or Queen?) of breakfast drinks is the bloody Mary. While there are a variety of ways to make a bloody Mary, classic recipes typically include tomato juice, vodka, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, salt, pepper, and garnishes (that can sometimes be over-the-top). However, part of the appeal of this cocktail is how customizable it is. While a classic bloody Mary is no doubt delicious, adding olive brine to the mix gives your drink a tangy kick, and you can make it as spicy or mild as you like. If you're really feeling adventurous, try adding a bit of beef broth to really transform your bloody Mary.

Perhaps what makes a bloody Mary such a popular order at brunch is its reputation as a hangover cure. Having the "hair of the dog that bit you," or drinking more alcohol to relieve those unpleasant hangover symptoms, is a common reason why people order booze at brunch even though they are feeling out of sorts from the previous night's shenanigans. While this is a short-term fix, it actually just delays the negative effects and often times makes them worse. However, even though the vodka in a bloody Mary isn't doing you any favors, the other ingredients truly are. Tomato juice provides rehydration, electrolytes, antioxidants, and vitamins A and C, all of which can help you nurse that hangover. The high sodium content also helps to replenish electrolytes, which can give you more energy and alleviate headaches and muscle cramps.