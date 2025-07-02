Use Up Leftover Rotisserie Chicken In A 15-Minute Takeout-Inspired Meal

Remember, your rotisserie chicken is already cooked — you're just reheating it and getting it coated in all that new flavor. Once your aromatics (like your garlic, ginger, and green onion) hit the pan and start to sizzle, stir-fry your veggies, making sure they stay crisp. Then, push everything to one side and scramble in your eggs, if you're using them.

After the eggs have been cooked and the cold rice has been added, it's time to add the chicken. Toss everything together gently. You want the chicken to heat up and get slightly coated in the sauce, but not to sit on the heat for too long. Two to three minutes is enough — any longer than that, and you may dry out the meat or make it stringy. To lock in extra flavor, drizzle on your soy sauce, sesame oil, or oyster sauce after the chicken goes in, not before. That way, it soaks into the meat while it heats, and the rice picks up the rest. What you'll get is juicy, flavorful chicken that tastes like it was made just for this dish. No one will ever know it was made from recycled leftovers.

With the right preparation and a little care, you can turn that rotisserie chicken into a 15-minute fried rice that tastes like it came straight from your favorite takeout spot — no delivery fees required!