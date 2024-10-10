How To Make Sun-Dried Tomatoes In The Oven
Before modern refrigeration, our ancestors relied on methods like drying to preserve and store food to feed themselves during lean seasons. This led to the accidental discovery of some pretty delicious food preparations like sun-dried tomatoes. Slicing and drying these savory little fruits in the sun not only increased their shelf life, but also concentrated their flavor, giving them a rich, tangy intensity undercut by a touch of sweetness.
Of course, making sun-dried tomatoes the traditional way (by drying them in sunlight) requires an abundance of time and space — but that doesn't mean you have to rely on expensive grocery store brands. Drying your tomatoes in the oven is not only cheaper, it's an effective way to reduce food waste since you can dry any leftover produce you have.
Oven-drying tomatoes takes about six hours in total, but preparing and storing them only accounts for 15 to 30 minutes of that time, depending on how many tomatoes you have to prep. Your tomatoes will need very little attention during the five or so hours they're drying. In fact, it's best if you peek at them as little as possible, since opening the oven door will let out valuable heat and could make your tomatoes rubbery.
Making sun-dried tomatoes the non-traditional way
Before you begin prepping tomatoes, preheat your oven to 200 degrees Fahrenheit and line at least one baking sheet with parchment paper. Smaller tomatoes, such as cherry or Campari varieties, will be done quicker, but you can also use Roma tomatoes if you prefer. Slice them in half and place them on the parchment-lined baking sheets cut-side-up, leaving enough space for the warm air to circulate around the tomatoes to ensure they dry properly.
Close the oven and let the tomatoes dry for about four hours. This is a great time to make some easy two-ingredient pizza dough or do other weekly food prep. Check on the tomatoes at the four-hour mark. If they still seem a little juicy, continue drying them for 30 minutes at a time until they're leathery but still flexible. Let them cool and store them in an airtight container in the fridge.
Once dried, sun-dried tomatoes can be used to add a bright pop of freshness to a wide variety of recipes. Like salt or citrus, they can be used to elevate the main flavors of a dish such as spicy slow cooker chili or grilled salmon. However, they also have enough flavor to be the star of dishes like cheesy roasted tomato pie or homemade tomato bisque.