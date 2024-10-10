How To Make Sun-Dried Tomatoes In The Oven

Before modern refrigeration, our ancestors relied on methods like drying to preserve and store food to feed themselves during lean seasons. This led to the accidental discovery of some pretty delicious food preparations like sun-dried tomatoes. Slicing and drying these savory little fruits in the sun not only increased their shelf life, but also concentrated their flavor, giving them a rich, tangy intensity undercut by a touch of sweetness.

Of course, making sun-dried tomatoes the traditional way (by drying them in sunlight) requires an abundance of time and space — but that doesn't mean you have to rely on expensive grocery store brands. Drying your tomatoes in the oven is not only cheaper, it's an effective way to reduce food waste since you can dry any leftover produce you have.

Oven-drying tomatoes takes about six hours in total, but preparing and storing them only accounts for 15 to 30 minutes of that time, depending on how many tomatoes you have to prep. Your tomatoes will need very little attention during the five or so hours they're drying. In fact, it's best if you peek at them as little as possible, since opening the oven door will let out valuable heat and could make your tomatoes rubbery.